iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is compact, insanely powerful, and now even more affordable on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
The new iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is one of those tablets that boast a sleek design, pack a punch, and won't weigh you down both physically and financially. Yep, with a starting price of about $500, it's not a particularly expensive device. And with dimensions of 5.3 inches in width, 7.69 inches in height, and 0.25 inches in depth, it's ridiculously portable.
Meanwhile, its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, featuring a 2266 x 1488 resolution and 500 nits of brightness, delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colors. Watching movies, browsing the web, or sketching with the Apple Pencil feels incredibly immersive, bringing every detail to life. To elevate the experience even further, stereo speakers provide rich, dynamic sound, making it ideal for streaming content, enjoying music, or diving into an intense gaming session.
So, if you've been waiting for the right time to grab a brand-new iPad Mini (A17 Pro)—this is it. Act fast and get your hands on a unit while the slate is still available for much less than usual!
In addition, the slate rocks a powerful A17 Pro chip, delivering lightning-fast performance and effortlessly handling console games like Assassin's Creed and Resident Evil—a serious feat for a device this size. So, whether you're crushing enemies in epic battles, juggling tasks like a pro, or unleashing your creativity, this tablet is more than up for the challenge.
Meanwhile, its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, featuring a 2266 x 1488 resolution and 500 nits of brightness, delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colors. Watching movies, browsing the web, or sketching with the Apple Pencil feels incredibly immersive, bringing every detail to life. To elevate the experience even further, stereo speakers provide rich, dynamic sound, making it ideal for streaming content, enjoying music, or diving into an intense gaming session.
But the main reason to go for the latest iPad Mini is, in fact, Amazon's sweet $100 discount that allows you to snatch one with 128GB of storage for just under $400. That's a bargain price, considering everything this compact powerhouse brings to the table.
So, if you've been waiting for the right time to grab a brand-new iPad Mini (A17 Pro)—this is it. Act fast and get your hands on a unit while the slate is still available for much less than usual!
Things that are NOT allowed: