Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is compact, insanely powerful, and now even more affordable on Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of two hands holding an iPad Mini (A17 Pro).
The new iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is one of those tablets that boast a sleek design, pack a punch, and won't weigh you down both physically and financially. Yep, with a starting price of about $500, it's not a particularly expensive device. And with dimensions of 5.3 inches in width, 7.69 inches in height, and 0.25 inches in depth, it's ridiculously portable.

In addition, the slate rocks a powerful A17 Pro chip, delivering lightning-fast performance and effortlessly handling console games like Assassin's Creed and Resident Evil—a serious feat for a device this size. So, whether you're crushing enemies in epic battles, juggling tasks like a pro, or unleashing your creativity, this tablet is more than up for the challenge.

iPad mini A17 Pro, 128GB, Wi-Fi: Save $100!

$100 off (20%)
The Wi-Fi version of the 128GB iPad Mini A17 Pro is now up for grabs at a fantastic $100 discount on Amazon. With its top-tier performance and stunning display, this tablet is a steal. Act fast and score one at a heavily reduced price today!
Buy at Amazon


Meanwhile, its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, featuring a 2266 x 1488 resolution and 500 nits of brightness, delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colors. Watching movies, browsing the web, or sketching with the Apple Pencil feels incredibly immersive, bringing every detail to life. To elevate the experience even further, stereo speakers provide rich, dynamic sound, making it ideal for streaming content, enjoying music, or diving into an intense gaming session.

But the main reason to go for the latest iPad Mini is, in fact, Amazon's sweet $100 discount that allows you to snatch one with 128GB of storage for just under $400. That's a bargain price, considering everything this compact powerhouse brings to the table.

So, if you've been waiting for the right time to grab a brand-new iPad Mini (A17 Pro)—this is it. Act fast and get your hands on a unit while the slate is still available for much less than usual!
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner
T-Mobile users say upgrading in-store is becoming a thing of the past - and not everyone's happy
T-Mobile users say upgrading in-store is becoming a thing of the past - and not everyone's happy

Latest News

At $202 off, the speedy Razr (2024) is even harder to keep in stock
At $202 off, the speedy Razr (2024) is even harder to keep in stock
T-Mobile's quiet app change might be why your phone rings off the hook [UPDATED]
T-Mobile's quiet app change might be why your phone rings off the hook [UPDATED]
The mid-range Google Pixel 8a is a tempting pick at $100 off yet again
The mid-range Google Pixel 8a is a tempting pick at $100 off yet again
Did Tim Cook fail? Apple shares are in freefall after new tariff announcements
Did Tim Cook fail? Apple shares are in freefall after new tariff announcements
MVNOs Google Fi and Tello just unlocked this messaging upgrade for iPhones
MVNOs Google Fi and Tello just unlocked this messaging upgrade for iPhones
MediaTek’s latest chip might be the best thing to happen to Chromebooks yet
MediaTek’s latest chip might be the best thing to happen to Chromebooks yet
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless