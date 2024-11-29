Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
30% off the iPad mini 6: that's what Black Friday at Amazon is all about!

A person holding the iPad mini in front of him.
If you're after a compact tablet, well, you're ready to go with this Black Friday offer! Apple's iPad mini 6 is now sold at a 30% lower than usual price.

Almost a third off its usual price: Apple's iPad mini (6th gen) is here for you!

Those who value compact devices above all can now say pretty decent money on this Amazon Black Friday offer. The Apple iPad mini (6th gen) is now 30% cheaper. This is exactly the discounts I love to see from the Cupertino giant!
$149 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon


I know, I know: the new iPad mini (the 7th generation) is official, so why bother with the 6th gen slate?

Well, the newest compact tablet from Apple comes with a very… Apple-ish price attached to it, and you know what I mean by that.

That's why you can now save some of that hard-earned cash with the aforementioned Amazon Black Friday offer.

The iPad mini (6th gen) brings to the table an 8.3-inch IPS display with vibrant colors and decent outdoor visibility, though its 500 nits of peak brightness falls short of the iPad Pro and iPhone 13. Despite Apple’s coating, fingerprints accumulate noticeably, so keep that in mind. This could hurt the viewing experience in direct sunlight.

Be aware that there's a unique issue with this model: the "jelly scrolling" effect, where the screen scrolls unevenly in portrait mode, causing a slight warping effect. While Apple has labeled this behavior typical for LCD screens, but if you use it mostly in landscape mode, you'll be fine.

Despite these quirks, the compact size and lightweight build make it highly convenient for one-handed use, ideal for reading, sketching, or note-taking with the Apple Pencil. The display supports P3 wide color gamut, True Tone for reduced blue light, and Night Shift for even gentler viewing, offering versatile options for eye comfort.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

