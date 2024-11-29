30% off the iPad mini 6: that's what Black Friday at Amazon is all about!
If you're after a compact tablet, well, you're ready to go with this Black Friday offer! Apple's iPad mini 6 is now sold at a 30% lower than usual price.
I know, I know: the new iPad mini (the 7th generation) is official, so why bother with the 6th gen slate?
Well, the newest compact tablet from Apple comes with a very… Apple-ish price attached to it, and you know what I mean by that.
The iPad mini (6th gen) brings to the table an 8.3-inch IPS display with vibrant colors and decent outdoor visibility, though its 500 nits of peak brightness falls short of the iPad Pro and iPhone 13. Despite Apple’s coating, fingerprints accumulate noticeably, so keep that in mind. This could hurt the viewing experience in direct sunlight.
Despite these quirks, the compact size and lightweight build make it highly convenient for one-handed use, ideal for reading, sketching, or note-taking with the Apple Pencil. The display supports P3 wide color gamut, True Tone for reduced blue light, and Night Shift for even gentler viewing, offering versatile options for eye comfort.
That's why you can now save some of that hard-earned cash with the aforementioned Amazon Black Friday offer.
Be aware that there's a unique issue with this model: the "jelly scrolling" effect, where the screen scrolls unevenly in portrait mode, causing a slight warping effect. While Apple has labeled this behavior typical for LCD screens, but if you use it mostly in landscape mode, you'll be fine.
