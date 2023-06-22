The sweet iPad Mini 2021 is currently on sale at an even sweeter discount on Amazon

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

The tablet market is full of small tablets, but the best small tablet out there is probably the Apple iPad Mini 2021 (6th Generation). It has a compact and stylish design and houses a real monster under its hood. However, despite its smaller size, the iPad Mini 2021 is still a premium device, which means it comes with a premium price tag.

But we have amazing news for you if you are currently on the hunt for an iPad Mini 2021 or a small yet super powerful tablet in general. Amazon is currently offering the 64GB Pink-colored version of this tiny powerhouse of a tablet at a sweet 20% discount, which means you can save $99 if you get one through this deal right now.

Powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip, which is the same silicon found in the iPhone 13 lineup, the iPad Mini 2021 offers phenomenal performance. So don't underestimate this little tablet; it definitely packs a punch.

In addition to high-end performance, the iPad Mini also sports a gorgeous 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display perfect for binge-watching your favorite TV series while resting on your couch.

This sweet tablet even takes amazing photos. It features 12MP main and selfie cameras. The main one can capture videos in up to 4K at 60fps resolution and the selfie shooter can shoot videos in up to 1080p at 60fps. Yes, we know you will probably use your iPhone to take pictures of your car or cat, but your tablet being able to take awesome photos, is a nice added benefit.

Apple claims that the iPad Mini 2021 comes with "all-day battery life," meaning it should be able to last you throughout the day without the need to charge it even once. Also, the tablet comes with a 20W power adapter straight out of the box, which is just something we need to appreciate.

As you can see, the iPad Mini 2021 has the look. It has the power. It's also easy to carry. And the best thing is, it can now be yours for less.

