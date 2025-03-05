iPad Air M3 colors: all the official hues
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Surprise, surprise: Apple teased an Air product on March 3, and then on March 4, it surprisingly dropped the new iPad Air 11-inch and 13-inch with the powerful M3 chip. The new iPad Air sports the same gorgeous and modern design but with a supercharged M3 chip for powerful performance.
The colors are in line with the Air lineup strategy: it's light, it's airy, and it's gorgeous.
The iPad Air (M3) has four color options: Space Gray, Blue, Starlight, and Purple. All these colors are subdued and airy, but polished and definitely look good.
Elegant, sophisticated, simple, but with a touch of a gentle spring feel. That's the words that come to mind as I look at the purple color option. It's definitely not designed to attract attention, but rather, to offer a polished and sophisticated elegance.
The Apple logo on the back is painted in a matching purple hue, a bit darker than the rest to stand out, yet tie itself seamlessly with the overall feel. This color is ideal if you want something different but more mature.
The iPad Air (M3) is also available in Blue: it's a light blue shade, carrying the feel of open skies and early spring morning on the ocean. Poetic attempts aside, the Blue on the iPad Air (M3) is a very intriguing color. It is trendy, that's for sure, and also sports a tiny little hint of green, just enough to make it stand out from the other blue devices on the market.
This option is great if you're more of a person of neutral colors and simplicity.
Despite it being a well-known color, the Space Gray is definitely not boring in its polished simplicity. It's an ideal option to get also if you are likely to get sick of particular 'trendy' colors over time, and you want something that will look modern for a long time.
The iPad Air (M3) didn't bring new colors this time, and all the colors are virtually the same as the ones on the iPad Air with M2 (from last year). Despite that, they're still looking good in 2025, they're still trendy and premium.
The thin and lightweight iPad Air (M3) sports four colors which are the same as its predecessor, the iPad Air (M2) from last year. Just like it's predecessor again, the new Air comes in two sizes to fit your preference better: you can pick an 11-inch one or a 13-inch one.
The colors are in line with the Air lineup strategy: it's light, it's airy, and it's gorgeous.
iPad Air (M3) official colors
The iPad Air (M3) has four color options: Space Gray, Blue, Starlight, and Purple. All these colors are subdued and airy, but polished and definitely look good.
iPad Air (M3) in Purple
iPad Air M3 in Purple. | Image Credit - Apple
Elegant, sophisticated, simple, but with a touch of a gentle spring feel. That's the words that come to mind as I look at the purple color option. It's definitely not designed to attract attention, but rather, to offer a polished and sophisticated elegance.
The Apple logo on the back is painted in a matching purple hue, a bit darker than the rest to stand out, yet tie itself seamlessly with the overall feel. This color is ideal if you want something different but more mature.
iPad Air (M3) in Blue
iPad Air M3 in Blue. | Image Credit - Apple
The iPad Air (M3) is also available in Blue: it's a light blue shade, carrying the feel of open skies and early spring morning on the ocean. Poetic attempts aside, the Blue on the iPad Air (M3) is a very intriguing color. It is trendy, that's for sure, and also sports a tiny little hint of green, just enough to make it stand out from the other blue devices on the market.
The Apple logo on the back is painted in a similar color, but with a touch of gray undertone, complementing the look particularly well. The whole thing is tied together with a matching elegant frame in the same color as the back.
iPad Air (M3) in Starlight
iPad Air M3 in Starlight. | Image Credit - Apple
Starlight is a classic in Apple's world. It's a warm white hue that looks minimalistic and clean, and if that's your vibe, you'll be happy to learn that the iPad Air (M3) rocks this color as well. We have a matching frame and a slightly darker Apple logo on the back to stand out.
Recommended Stories
iPad Air (M3) in Space Gray
iPad Air M3 in Space Gray. | Image Credit - Apple
Another classic for longtime Apple fans is the Space Gray color. It's a dark gray, it has dropped the pleasantries and is just here to do business. If you're buying the iPad Air (M3) for business, that may be the color to go for. Also, it's a standard color for tech in general, so if you want your iPad Air not to stand out too much (apart from being an elegant Apple device, I mean), that's the color to go for.
Despite it being a well-known color, the Space Gray is definitely not boring in its polished simplicity. It's an ideal option to get also if you are likely to get sick of particular 'trendy' colors over time, and you want something that will look modern for a long time.
iPad Air (M3) sports the same colors as its predecessor, and they're still gorgeous
The iPad Air (M3) didn't bring new colors this time, and all the colors are virtually the same as the ones on the iPad Air with M2 (from last year). Despite that, they're still looking good in 2025, they're still trendy and premium.
Apple is giving you two choices if you'd rather go for neutrals, and two choices if you like a splash of color on your new device. More than enough to pick something you like without being overwhelmed with options.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: