iPad Air M3 colors: all the official hues

The thin and lightweight iPad Air (M3) sports four colors which are the same as its predecessor, the iPad Air (M2) from last year. Just like it's predecessor again, the new Air comes in two sizes to fit your preference better: you can pick an 11-inch one or a 13-inch one.







iPad Air 11-inch M3: Pre-order at Amazon The iPad Air 11-inch with an M3 chip is up for pre-order. With fantastic performance and 128GB of built-in storage, the slate is a great pick for iOS fans. The tablet will be available starting March 12. Pre-order at Amazon iPad Air 13-inch M3: Pre-order at Amazon Want more onboard storage and screen real estate? The iPad Air 13-inch M3 is up for pre-order at Amazon. At the time of writing, you can only buy the model with 512GB of storage. Available starting March 12. Pre-order at Amazon

iPad Air (M3) official colors

iPad Air (M3) in Purple

iPad Air (M3) in Blue

iPad Air (M3) in Starlight









iPad Air (M3) in Space Gray









iPad Air (M3) sports the same colors as its predecessor, and they're still gorgeous