GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Samsung sale live
The Samsung Store kicks off its annual Discover Spring Sale, slash the price on an S25 Ultra by up to 75% now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

iPad Air M3 colors: all the official hues

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The iPad Air M3 models all together on a white background.
Surprise, surprise: Apple teased an Air product on March 3, and then on March 4, it surprisingly dropped the new iPad Air 11-inch and 13-inch with the powerful M3 chip. The new iPad Air sports the same gorgeous and modern design but with a supercharged M3 chip for powerful performance.

The thin and lightweight iPad Air (M3) sports four colors which are the same as its predecessor, the iPad Air (M2) from last year. Just like it's predecessor again, the new Air comes in two sizes to fit your preference better: you can pick an 11-inch one or a 13-inch one.

iPad Air 11-inch M3: Pre-order at Amazon

The iPad Air 11-inch with an M3 chip is up for pre-order. With fantastic performance and 128GB of built-in storage, the slate is a great pick for iOS fans. The tablet will be available starting March 12.
Pre-order at Amazon

iPad Air 13-inch M3: Pre-order at Amazon

Want more onboard storage and screen real estate? The iPad Air 13-inch M3 is up for pre-order at Amazon. At the time of writing, you can only buy the model with 512GB of storage. Available starting March 12.
Pre-order at Amazon

The colors are in line with the Air lineup strategy: it's light, it's airy, and it's gorgeous.

iPad Air (M3) official colors


The iPad Air (M3) has four color options: Space Gray, Blue, Starlight, and Purple. All these colors are subdued and airy, but polished and definitely look good.

iPad Air (M3) in Purple




Elegant, sophisticated, simple, but with a touch of a gentle spring feel. That's the words that come to mind as I look at the purple color option. It's definitely not designed to attract attention, but rather, to offer a polished and sophisticated elegance.

The Apple logo on the back is painted in a matching purple hue, a bit darker than the rest to stand out, yet tie itself seamlessly with the overall feel. This color is ideal if you want something different but more mature.

iPad Air (M3) in Blue




The iPad Air (M3) is also available in Blue: it's a light blue shade, carrying the feel of open skies and early spring morning on the ocean. Poetic attempts aside, the Blue on the iPad Air (M3) is a very intriguing color. It is trendy, that's for sure, and also sports a tiny little hint of green, just enough to make it stand out from the other blue devices on the market.

The Apple logo on the back is painted in a similar color, but with a touch of gray undertone, complementing the look particularly well. The whole thing is tied together with a matching elegant frame in the same color as the back.

iPad Air (M3) in Starlight



Starlight is a classic in Apple's world. It's a warm white hue that looks minimalistic and clean, and if that's your vibe, you'll be happy to learn that the iPad Air (M3) rocks this color as well. We have a matching frame and a slightly darker Apple logo on the back to stand out.

Recommended Stories
This option is great if you're more of a person of neutral colors and simplicity.

iPad Air (M3) in Space Gray



Another classic for longtime Apple fans is the Space Gray color. It's a dark gray, it has dropped the pleasantries and is just here to do business. If you're buying the iPad Air (M3) for business, that may be the color to go for. Also, it's a standard color for tech in general, so if you want your iPad Air not to stand out too much (apart from being an elegant Apple device, I mean), that's the color to go for.

Despite it being a well-known color, the Space Gray is definitely not boring in its polished simplicity. It's an ideal option to get also if you are likely to get sick of particular 'trendy' colors over time, and you want something that will look modern for a long time.

iPad Air (M3) sports the same colors as its predecessor, and they're still gorgeous


The iPad Air (M3) didn't bring new colors this time, and all the colors are virtually the same as the ones on the iPad Air with M2 (from last year). Despite that, they're still looking good in 2025, they're still trendy and premium.

Apple is giving you two choices if you'd rather go for neutrals, and two choices if you like a splash of color on your new device. More than enough to pick something you like without being overwhelmed with options.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices

Latest News

iPhone 16e has MagSafe - if you believe hard enough
iPhone 16e has MagSafe - if you believe hard enough
Apple's surprising new iPad Air packs M3 power in 11 and 13-inch sizes at unchanged prices
Apple's surprising new iPad Air packs M3 power in 11 and 13-inch sizes at unchanged prices
Pixel 10’s rumored new assistant might have Apple wishing Siri was ready sooner
Pixel 10’s rumored new assistant might have Apple wishing Siri was ready sooner
Samsung is offering an irresistible Galaxy S25 discount with no strings attached at last
Samsung is offering an irresistible Galaxy S25 discount with no strings attached at last
Galaxy S26 Ultra could get this beastly new 5G modem - Apple, you paying attention?
Galaxy S26 Ultra could get this beastly new 5G modem - Apple, you paying attention?
This foldable phone goes global and it makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 look like a luxury tax
This foldable phone goes global and it makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 look like a luxury tax
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless