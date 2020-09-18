Take a pre-release look at the Apple iPad Air 4 (2020) sized up against the iPad Pro









While the A14 is seemingly not that impressive as one would expect from a performance perspective, it brings with it power efficiency savings and AI computational boost but what else is different?





Apple iPad Air 4 (2020) vs iPad Pro, spot the differences









Instead of Face ID, however, it has Touch ID integrated in something other than the home button for the first time. The screen, arguably the most important element in a tablet, is an inferior affair, too, without the adaptive 120Hz ProMotion chops that the Pro possesses. The other serious downgrade is the camera set on the back - no LiDAR for AR shenanigans on the Air - but then again the Air 4 is much cheaper than the Pro.





The Air 4 has already been previewed at a special hands-on event by the Chinese tech blogosphere, so here is Apple's newest tablet live in action, sized up and benchmarked against the 11-inch iPad Pro model. The video is in Chinese, but it's worth a thousand Apple press renders, as we also get to see how the iPad Air's new colors look in reality.



