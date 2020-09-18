Take a pre-release look at the Apple iPad Air 4 (2020) sized up against the iPad Pro
While the A14 is seemingly not that impressive as one would expect from a performance perspective, it brings with it power efficiency savings and AI computational boost but what else is different?
Apple iPad Air 4 (2020) vs iPad Pro, spot the differences
The "all-screen" design with flat sides, and the ability to use the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard are actually all the things that the iPad Air 4 has in common with the iPad Pro. As you can see in the leaked iPad Air 4 vs iPad Pro hands-on video below, the Air 2020 too has the flat, iPhone 5-esque sides that are reportedly arriving with the iPhone 12 series.
Instead of Face ID, however, it has Touch ID integrated in something other than the home button for the first time. The screen, arguably the most important element in a tablet, is an inferior affair, too, without the adaptive 120Hz ProMotion chops that the Pro possesses. The other serious downgrade is the camera set on the back - no LiDAR for AR shenanigans on the Air - but then again the Air 4 is much cheaper than the Pro.
The Air 4 has already been previewed at a special hands-on event by the Chinese tech blogosphere, so here is Apple's newest tablet live in action, sized up and benchmarked against the 11-inch iPad Pro model. The video is in Chinese, but it's worth a thousand Apple press renders, as we also get to see how the iPad Air's new colors look in reality.