Get the speedy iPad 9 for under $200 and enjoy the full iPadOS experience on the cheap

By
A few weeks ago, we stumbled upon a lovely deal on the 9th-gen iPad with 64GB of storage. The offer was available on Amazon and allowed bargain hunters to get a new slate for just under $200, scoring a massive $130 discount.

But don't feel bad if you missed our deal post! Lady Luck is giving you a second chance to save big on Apple's budget-friendly tablet, as it's still available but with a slightly lower price cut of $129. Nevertheless, you can still snag a brand-new 9th-gen iPad for less than $200! You should hurry, though, as the offer might expire soon, given that it has been available for quite a while now.

iPad (9th Generation) 64GB: Now $129 off on Amazon!

Amazon is currently offering a lovely $129 price cut on the iPad 9 64GB, letting you snatch one for under $200. The slate still packs a punch and offers a good watching experience thanks to a capable display. Act fast and save while you can!
$129 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon


Despite being released in 2021, the iPad 9 still puts a lot on the table. Boasting a capable A13 Bionic chip, it's more than capable of handling daily tasks with ease. You can even update it to iPadOS 18, which is the latest version of Apple's operating system for tablets.

Furthermore, this fella delivers a good watching experience without breaking the bank, thanks to its 10.2-inch Retina LCD display with a 2160 x 1620 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. And with its dependable battery life, it will get you through the day without any top-ups with regular use, of course. But even if you spend a lot of time on YouTube, you'll be able to stream videos for up to 11 hours and 40 minutes straight before depleting the battery.

Overall, the iPad 9 offers great value for money, especially at its current sub-$200 price. It delivers decent performance and will let you enjoy your favorite Apple TV+ shows in good quality without straining your budget. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and score your 9th-gen iPad at a cheaper price now!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

