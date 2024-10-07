Get the speedy iPad 9 for under $200 and enjoy the full iPadOS experience on the cheap
A few weeks ago, we stumbled upon a lovely deal on the 9th-gen iPad with 64GB of storage. The offer was available on Amazon and allowed bargain hunters to get a new slate for just under $200, scoring a massive $130 discount.
But don't feel bad if you missed our deal post! Lady Luck is giving you a second chance to save big on Apple's budget-friendly tablet, as it's still available but with a slightly lower price cut of $129. Nevertheless, you can still snag a brand-new 9th-gen iPad for less than $200! You should hurry, though, as the offer might expire soon, given that it has been available for quite a while now.
Despite being released in 2021, the iPad 9 still puts a lot on the table. Boasting a capable A13 Bionic chip, it's more than capable of handling daily tasks with ease. You can even update it to iPadOS 18, which is the latest version of Apple's operating system for tablets.
Furthermore, this fella delivers a good watching experience without breaking the bank, thanks to its 10.2-inch Retina LCD display with a 2160 x 1620 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. And with its dependable battery life, it will get you through the day without any top-ups with regular use, of course. But even if you spend a lot of time on YouTube, you'll be able to stream videos for up to 11 hours and 40 minutes straight before depleting the battery.
Overall, the iPad 9 offers great value for money, especially at its current sub-$200 price. It delivers decent performance and will let you enjoy your favorite Apple TV+ shows in good quality without straining your budget. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and score your 9th-gen iPad at a cheaper price now!
