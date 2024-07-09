The affordable iPad 9 256GB becomes even more tempting after a sweet $100 discount on Amazon
Looking for a new, awesome iPad that doesn't break the bank? Well, look no further, as you just found a sweet deal on an iPad that fits the bill perfectly.
At this very moment, Amazon is selling the 256GB model of the 9th-gen iPad at a lovely $100 discount, slashing 21% off the tablet's price. This allows you to get a unit for under $380 if you don't waste any more time and take advantage of this deal today.
While the iPad 9th has been around for a while now, being released in 2021, the slate still packs a punch thanks to its A13 Bionic chip inside. It should be able to handle daily tasks such as browsing the web and streaming videos with ease. Moreover, the slate is upgradeable to iPadOS 17, allowing you to enjoy the latest version of Apple's tablet operating system.
In addition to fast performance, the iPad 9 offers a good watching experience on the go, boasting a 10.2-inch Retina LCD display with a 2160 x 1620 pixels resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate.
That's why our advice is simple: Tap on the deal button in this article and snag your brand-new 9th-generation iPad with 256GB of storage at a discounted price now while you still can!
Overall, the 9th gen iPad is still a bang for your buck, despite being an older model. The slate offers good performance, and it's great for entertainment on a budget. But the offer won't stay available forever, as it most likely has an expiration date. And it will be a shame if you miss out on this deal, given how awesome the 9th gen iPad still is.
