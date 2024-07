The affordable iPad 9 256GB becomes even more tempting after a sweet $100 discount on Amazon

iPad (9th Generation) 256GB: Save $100 on Amazon! Amazon is selling the iPad 9 with 256GB at a sweet $100 discount, allowing you to get one for under $380 if you act fast and take advantage of this deal today! The slate offers good performance, comes with a nice display and is a real bargain. Don't waste time and save now! $100 off (21%) Buy at Amazon

While the iPad 9th has been around for a while now, being released in 2021, the slate still packs a punch thanks to its A13 Bionic chip inside. It should be able to handle daily tasks such as browsing the web and streaming videos with ease. Moreover, the slate is upgradeable to iPadOS 17, allowing you to enjoy the latest version of Apple 's tablet operating system.In addition to fast performance, the iPad 9 offers a good watching experience on the go, boasting a 10.2-inch Retina LCD display with a 2160 x 1620 pixels resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate.Overall, the 9th gen iPad is still a bang for your buck, despite being an older model. The slate offers good performance, and it's great for entertainment on a budget. But the offer won't stay available forever, as it most likely has an expiration date. And it will be a shame if you miss out on this deal, given how awesome the 9th gen iPad still is.That's why our advice is simple: Tap on the deal button in this article and snag your brand-new 9th-generation iPad with 256GB of storage at a discounted price now while you still can!