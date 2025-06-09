Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Do you feel lucky? You can roll the dice and load iOS 26 Developer Beta on iPhone now

Apple has released iOS 26 Developer Beta and if you feel lucky, you can install it on an iPhone 11 or later.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Software updates iPhone
Five iPhone screens show different images of iOS 26.
The Keynote is over, Apple has polished up the Liquid Glass (with virtual Windex), and you now have the option of installing the first iOS 26 Developer Beta on your iPhone. As exciting as it might be to be the first on your block or in your office to run iOS 26, when dealing with beta software there are always a few things that you have to worry about. Some features and apps that you rely on day-to-day might not work while the beta is running. Battery life could be reduced, and there is always the possibility that the update bricks your iPhone.

Usually the first beta release of a major new OS build has the most issues. Having said all that, if you still feel compelled to install the beta, it is here and ready to be downloaded on compatible iPhones starting with the iPhone 11 line and running through the iPhone 16 series. Since Apple has waived the $99 fee to register as a developer, you can install the Developer Beta for iOS 26 with the public beta expected sometime next month.

The iOS 26 Developer Beta has arrived. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Do you feel lucky? You can roll the dice and load iOS 26 Developer Beta on iPhone now
The iOS 26 Developer Beta has arrived. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Since the Developer Beta is released first so that developers can quickly see what work they need to do with their apps, the release is likely to be more buggy and less stable than the Public Beta release. Before you do anything else, make sure to backup your phone.

Information on installing the iOS 26 Developer Beta. | Image credit-Apple - Do you feel lucky? You can roll the dice and load iOS 26 Developer Beta on iPhone now
Information on installing the iOS 26 Developer Beta. | Image credit-Apple

To install the iOS 26 Developer Beta, go to Settings > General > Software Update. At the top of the Software Update page, tap on Beta Updates and on the next page, tap on iOS 26 Developer Beta. A check mark will appear indicating that you've selected this beta version to receive. Go back to Settings > General > Software Update and you should receive the prompt to install. iOS 26 Developer Beta. Follow the directions to install it.

If this is the first time you're installing a beta version of iOS on your iPhone, you'll need to register with the Apple Beta Software Program.Go to beta.apple.com and make sure that you registered with the iOS Beta Program. If you've already registered in the past, ignore this step and start with the beginning of the previous paragraph.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 3

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 7
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
Google Photos now has a feature that will save you hours of scrolling
Google Photos now has a feature that will save you hours of scrolling
Woot is clearing shelves with a surprisingly good Galaxy Tab S9 FE promo
Woot is clearing shelves with a surprisingly good Galaxy Tab S9 FE promo

Latest News

Best Galaxy Z Flip 7 deals: here's what to expect this July
Best Galaxy Z Flip 7 deals: here's what to expect this July
Amazon's epic Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal returns, saving you $600 for a limited time
Amazon's epic Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal returns, saving you $600 for a limited time
Amazon's latest deal turns the feature-rich Garmin Forerunner 255 Music into a must-have for runners
Amazon's latest deal turns the feature-rich Garmin Forerunner 255 Music into a must-have for runners
Hefty $700 discount brings the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro into the budget category
Hefty $700 discount brings the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro into the budget category
Beware the fake DMV text! iPhone scam tricks victims with this sneaky move
Beware the fake DMV text! iPhone scam tricks victims with this sneaky move
Popular JBL Flip 6 plunges to irresistible price with this limited-time deal
Popular JBL Flip 6 plunges to irresistible price with this limited-time deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless