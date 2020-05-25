Some iOS users were sent the same updates twice within days
If you opened the App Store today and tapped on your profile picture, you might have noticed that a large selection of your apps was available to be updated including many that were updated as far back as 10 days ago. Apple has not explained the reason for this but it could be related to a recent bug that prevented some iOS users from opening their apps. These users, when opening an app, would see a message that said, "This app is no longer shared with you. To use it, you must buy it from the App Store." Users running iOS 13.4.1 and iOS 13.5 have been affected.
We noticed that several apps that we updated the other day on our iPhone 11 Pro Max were in the update queue this morning. While there is no definitive word from Apple about why these updates have been reissued, the timing of this would seem to indicate that there is a connection with the bug that prevented users from running their apps. Whether or not this is the case, don't be concerned about having to update some of your iOS apps for the second time in days.