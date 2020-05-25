Some iOS users were sent the same updates twice within days

If you opened the App Store today and tapped on your profile picture, you might have noticed that a large selection of your apps was available to be updated including many that were updated as far back as 10 days ago. Apple has not explained the reason for this but it could be related to a recent bug that prevented some iOS users from opening their apps. These users, when opening an app, would see a message that said, "This app is no longer shared with you. To use it, you must buy it from the App Store." Users running iOS 13.4.1 and iOS 13.5 have been affected.





Some of the apps affected by this strange bug include YouTube, Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook, TikTok, and more. Uninstalling these apps and reinstalling them is one way to solve the issue. Another way is to offload the app; this will also get rid of the issue without deleting your data. And when you download the app again, you can pick up exactly where you left off. To offload an app simply follow the following directions. Go to Settings > General > ‌ iPhone‌ Storage > Scroll down to the App with the problem > Tap on the App Name > Tap on Offload App .







