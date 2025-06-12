iOS 26 finally lets you snooze like a civilized human

iOS 26

The update allows you to set snooze duration from anywhere from 1 to 15 minutes. The new feature is accessible when you tap any alarm and then tap the number next to "Snooze Duration" in the options.





What will your alarm snooze interval be with iOS 26? Give it to me: 15 minutes! 5-10 minutes is enough. Just one more minute, Mom... Oh, stop it! I don't need a snooze option at all! Give it to me: 15 minutes! 25% 5-10 minutes is enough. 45.83% Just one more minute, Mom... 0% Oh, stop it! I don't need a snooze option at all! 29.17%

Yep, this little change may be trivial, but people are different and may have different, well, snoozing needs. For example, some people may just need a 2-minute break to get their eyes all ready for opening for the day, while others may need more time to fully wake up. The fixed 9-minute interval is a relic from mechanical alarm clocks and, well, it doesn't make too much sense on a modern smartphone.





