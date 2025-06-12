Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

iOS 26 finally lets you snooze like a civilized human

Apple has ended the 9-minute dictatorship — now you can oversleep with freedom, dignity, and a custom interval.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
A person holding an iPhone 16 Pro Max.
iOS 26 is bringing a sweet little tweak that adds a big (and welcome) improvement to your quality of life.

iOS 26 is a big update. Its new Liquid Glass design is fancy, and there are plenty of features sprinkled across the OS. Hidden beneath is one little feature, one small improvement, that is set to bring revolution and a whole new lifestyle: and yep, I'm talking about the alarm's 'Snooze' option. 

iOS 26 ends the authoritarian regime of the 9-minute Snooze option and brings you the ability to customize your alarm snooze intervals. Yes, Liquid Glass is gorgeous, and yes, charging estimates are important, but setting a custom snooze interval is transformative... for your morning routine. 

The update allows you to set snooze duration from anywhere from 1 to 15 minutes. The new feature is accessible when you tap any alarm and then tap the number next to "Snooze Duration" in the options. 

What will your alarm snooze interval be with iOS 26?

Vote View Result

Yep, this little change may be trivial, but people are different and may have different, well, snoozing needs. For example, some people may just need a 2-minute break to get their eyes all ready for opening for the day, while others may need more time to fully wake up. The fixed 9-minute interval is a relic from mechanical alarm clocks and, well, it doesn't make too much sense on a modern smartphone. 


With iOS 26, there are plenty of similar small tweaks across the user interface that make for a serious quality-of-life improvement. The Weather app is now getting critical weather alerts for predicted travel destinations, you can also now report voicemails as spam, and Apple Wallet will be able to track all your orders with the help of AI, just to name a few.

Right now, iOS 26 is available for beta testing by developers. The public will get to beta test the OS next month, while the official, stable version will arrive in the fall alongside the iPhone 17 series.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 8
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
How come this $649 phone has better hardware than the Galaxy S25 Ultra?
How come this $649 phone has better hardware than the Galaxy S25 Ultra?

Latest News

Nothing Phone (3) is officially coming to the US, here is where you can get one
Nothing Phone (3) is officially coming to the US, here is where you can get one
Major tech outage, led by Google Cloud, impacts U.S. users coast to coast (UPDATE)
Major tech outage, led by Google Cloud, impacts U.S. users coast to coast (UPDATE)
If your favorite Android watch face disappears next year, this might be why
If your favorite Android watch face disappears next year, this might be why
Pixel 10 may be getting the assistant iPhone users always wanted Siri to be
Pixel 10 may be getting the assistant iPhone users always wanted Siri to be
Stop using this popular Anker power bank ASAP and ask for a replacement before it blows up!
Stop using this popular Anker power bank ASAP and ask for a replacement before it blows up!
Verizon improves its 5G network for First Responders in more markets coast-to-coast
Verizon improves its 5G network for First Responders in more markets coast-to-coast
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless