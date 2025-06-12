iOS 26 finally lets you snooze like a civilized human
Apple has ended the 9-minute dictatorship — now you can oversleep with freedom, dignity, and a custom interval.
iOS 26 is bringing a sweet little tweak that adds a big (and welcome) improvement to your quality of life.
iOS 26 is a big update. Its new Liquid Glass design is fancy, and there are plenty of features sprinkled across the OS. Hidden beneath is one little feature, one small improvement, that is set to bring revolution and a whole new lifestyle: and yep, I'm talking about the alarm's 'Snooze' option.
Right now, iOS 26 is available for beta testing by developers. The public will get to beta test the OS next month, while the official, stable version will arrive in the fall alongside the iPhone 17 series.
iOS 26 ends the authoritarian regime of the 9-minute Snooze option and brings you the ability to customize your alarm snooze intervals. Yes, Liquid Glass is gorgeous, and yes, charging estimates are important, but setting a custom snooze interval is transformative... for your morning routine.
The update allows you to set snooze duration from anywhere from 1 to 15 minutes. The new feature is accessible when you tap any alarm and then tap the number next to "Snooze Duration" in the options.
Yep, this little change may be trivial, but people are different and may have different, well, snoozing needs. For example, some people may just need a 2-minute break to get their eyes all ready for opening for the day, while others may need more time to fully wake up. The fixed 9-minute interval is a relic from mechanical alarm clocks and, well, it doesn't make too much sense on a modern smartphone.
With iOS 26, there are plenty of similar small tweaks across the user interface that make for a serious quality-of-life improvement. The Weather app is now getting critical weather alerts for predicted travel destinations, you can also now report voicemails as spam, and Apple Wallet will be able to track all your orders with the help of AI, just to name a few.
This snooze intervals option is exactly what you didn't know you needed. | Image Credit – MacRumors
