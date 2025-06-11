iOS 26's Weather app just got a lot more personal – and a lot more powerful

Basically, this new feature will offer you a proactive notification for locations you are planning to travel to. It will use Apple's "Proactive Intelligence" to keep you up to date with the conditions before you arrive at your destination.

This feature brings the existing severe weather notification system to a new level. The current system only supports your current location. However, iOS 26 uses on-device processing to estimate where you may be traveling soon (of course, if the Significant Locations & Routes permission is enabled).

Would you use iOS 26's new Severe Weather Alerts for Predicted Travel Destinations? Yep, I think it's useful. Nah. Will this even be accurate? I don't care, I don't travel! Yep, I think it's useful. 67.5% Nah. 12.5% Will this even be accurate? 15% I don't care, I don't travel! 5%



The feature would prevent you from being caught off guard by severe weather at your destination of travel.





