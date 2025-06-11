Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

iOS 26's Weather app just got a lot more personal – and a lot more powerful

Apple is expanding severe weather alerts with travel-based forecasts and widgets.

By
0comments
iOS 26 is obviously quite a big update, featuring a new design and plenty of features to look forward to. Alongside the big changes, there are also a plethora of small refinements here and there, including weather forecasts delivered via satellite, Apple Intelligencein Apple Wallet, charging estimates, and improvements to boarding passes in Wallet

But that's far from all that Apple has prepped with the new OS. The Weather app is getting expanded with a new feature: Severe Weather Alerts and Widgets for Predicted Travel Destinations. 

Basically, this new feature will offer you a proactive notification for locations you are planning to travel to. It will use Apple's "Proactive Intelligence" to keep you up to date with the conditions before you arrive at your destination.

This feature brings the existing severe weather notification system to a new level. The current system only supports your current location. However, iOS 26 uses on-device processing to estimate where you may be traveling soon (of course, if the Significant Locations & Routes permission is enabled). 

The feature would prevent you from being caught off guard by severe weather at your destination of travel. 


To enable the feature, you should enable "Significant Locations & Routes", which is in Location Services. Then, you should set the Weather app location access to "Always" and also turn on Severe Weather notifications, which is done via the Weather app settings. 

When you do this, the Weather app will be able to access predicted destinations and should deliver alerts relevant to those areas to you. It's worth noting that Apple underlines it may associate the region of your possible travel with your Apple ID, which is similar to how the company deals with alerts for your current location. 

On top of that, the feature is integrated with Smart Stacks in watchOS 26 and also with Widget Suggestions. If you enable it, the Weather app will automatically display a destination-specific widget in your Smart Stack, so you can get important information at a glance. 

With the new satellite-powered Weather update, it seems you will be able to get these alerts even if you're currently in a location where there's no Wi-Fi or cellular data coverage. 

iOS 26 is currently in developer beta, with a public beta set for July. The official iOS 26 stable release will come with the iPhone 17 series in the fall. 
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
