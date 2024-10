iOS 18 is a mixed bag, and we gotta talk about it

The Photos app redesign is a perfect example of why people generally don't like change





With the recent release of iOS 18 – the iPhone's newest operating system update – my iPhone actually feels like it's gotten worse. Never did I have so many issues with a software update from Apple.Ironically, the Cupertino company actually changing a few things and freshening some of its primary apps up is supposed to be a good thing, but is it, with this update?Well, I've had issues. For context, my primary phone right now is a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, but I just had to fire up my iPhone and see what the fuss was about, since the Apple event happened, and the annual iOS update was announced with much fanfare.Well, at least Apple probably thinks so. Most people you ask will confidently say that this was the most boring Apple event in quite a while, but that's besides the point.So Apple decided to bloat up… I mean "redesign" its Photos app – the one that stores all of your photos and videos you've taken with that lovely iPhone camera.