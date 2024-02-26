A new option in iOS 17.4 makes the Stolen Device Protection feature even better

These are the more sensitive tasks that not only require Face ID or Touch ID verification, they also require an hour to pass before any change can be made:

Changing your Apple ID password

Updating select Apple ID account security settings, including adding or removing a trusted device, trusted phone number, Recovery Key, or Recovery Contact

Changing your iPhone passcode

Adding or removing Face ID or Touch ID

Turning off Find My

Turning off Stolen Device Protection

To enable the Stolen Device Protection feature, you must have iOS 17.3 installed on your iPhone. Once installed, go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode and use your Passcode to log in. Scroll down to Stolen Device Protection and tap the link below the heading to enable it. Once enabled, the feature will work when your iPhone is at an unfamiliar location.









After releasing iOS 17 .3 with the feature, Apple gave some more thought to Stolen Device Protection and decided that users should have the option to allow the feature to work anywhere. With iOS 17 .4, which is coming early next month, users will be able to choose between having the feature enabled at all unfamiliar locations, or enabled "Always."



If you've installed the iOS 17.4 public beta, here's how to have Stolen Device Protection working everywhere





Once you install iOS 17 .4, go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode and use your Passcode to log in. Tap the listing for Stolen Device Protection and you'll be able to enable the feature with the toggle at the top of the screen, and choose between having it work at all unfamiliar locations, or "Always." If you don't want the feature at all, keep the toggle at the top of the screen off. Note that the UI for Stolen Device Protection changes between iOS 17 .3 and iOS 17 .4.





The option to choose where you want the Stolen Device Protection feature to work can be found on your iPhone right now if you decide to install the latest iOS 17.4 beta release. Since the final version of the software is only a little more than a week away, we would suggest that you wait. But if you must have this option now, sign up for the iOS 17 beta program by clicking on this link and signing in with your Apple ID and Password.




