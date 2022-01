The new iOS 15.4 update fixes one of the most annoying iPhone 13 bugs

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

The launch of iOS 15 was famously rocky, to put it mildly. Despite that, Apple has had ample time to patch things up, well, mostly. Some issues still remain to this day, and one of the most famous, or rather infamous ones is the iPhone 13 Pro’s 120Hz refresh rate being locked at 60Hz for some third-party apps.The 60Hz refresh rate bug has been present since the launch of Apple’s latest and greatest, affecting both the regular and the chunkier iPhone 13 Pro models. Adding a screen with such a high refresh rate was supposed to make the new high-end generation worthy of its name, and it did, but only to some extent.Thankfully, owners of an iPhone 13 will likely soon be able to enjoy their phone as it was intended to. A new report fromstates that Apple has finally taken care of this issue with the new iOS 15.4 update.Selig claims Apple has confirmed to Apollo the bug is no more, saying “all apps automatically get 120Hz animations” after the new iOS update is installed. After giving it a test run, the developer reassures that Apple has indeed fixed the issue.The update itself, though, just had its first beta version released and Apple has not said a word regarding its official rollout. It’s been a long time coming, as they say, but it seems that the iPhone 13 will finally be smoother across the board, no matter which app you are using.On a slightly different note, some rumors were going around that Apple might bring the 120Hz display to the regular iPhone 14 models too. Of course, surprises do happen, but more recent information debunks this rumor. Given that the iPhone 14 panel is said to be made by Apple's budget display suppliers, there is little room for speculating the contrary.