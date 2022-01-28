The new iOS 15.4 update fixes one of the most annoying iPhone 13 bugs

The new iOS 15.4 update fixes one of the most annoying iPhone 13 bugs0
Thankfully, owners of an iPhone 13 will likely soon be able to enjoy their phone as it was intended to. A new report from Apollo developer Christian Selig states that Apple has finally taken care of this issue with the new iOS 15.4 update.
The update itself, though, just had its first beta version released and Apple has not said a word regarding its official rollout. It’s been a long time coming, as they say, but it seems that the iPhone 13 will finally be smoother across the board, no matter which app you are using.
On a slightly different note, some rumors were going around that Apple might bring the 120Hz display to the regular iPhone 14 models too. Of course, surprises do happen, but more recent information debunks this rumor. Given that the iPhone 14 panel is said to be made by Apple's budget display suppliers, there is little room for speculating the contrary.