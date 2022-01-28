Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
Apple Software updates

The new iOS 15.4 update fixes one of the most annoying iPhone 13 bugs

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
The new iOS 15.4 update fixes one of the most annoying iPhone 13 bugs
The launch of iOS 15 was famously rocky, to put it mildly. Despite that, Apple has had ample time to patch things up, well, mostly. Some issues still remain to this day, and one of the most famous, or rather infamous ones is the iPhone 13 Pro’s 120Hz refresh rate being locked at 60Hz for some third-party apps.

The 60Hz refresh rate bug has been present since the launch of Apple’s latest and greatest, affecting both the regular and the chunkier iPhone 13 Pro models. Adding a screen with such a high refresh rate was supposed to make the new high-end generation worthy of its name, and it did, but only to some extent.

Thankfully, owners of an iPhone 13 will likely soon be able to enjoy their phone as it was intended to. A new report from Apollo developer Christian Selig states that Apple has finally taken care of this issue with the new iOS 15.4 update.

Selig claims Apple has confirmed to Apollo the bug is no more, saying “all apps automatically get 120Hz animations” after the new iOS update is installed. After giving it a test run, the developer reassures that Apple has indeed fixed the issue.

The update itself, though, just had its first beta version released and Apple has not said a word regarding its official rollout. It’s been a long time coming, as they say, but it seems that the iPhone 13 will finally be smoother across the board, no matter which app you are using.

On a slightly different note, some rumors were going around that Apple might bring the 120Hz display to the regular iPhone 14 models too. Of course, surprises do happen, but more recent information debunks this rumor. Given that the iPhone 14 panel is said to be made by Apple's budget display suppliers, there is little room for speculating the contrary.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Review
9.3
$1000 Special BestBuy $984 Special Visible $0 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Review
9.3
User reviews
9.0
$1400 Special Apple $1080 Special Visible Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4352 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 14 specs
Apple iPhone 14 specs
$696 Newegg
  • Display 6.1 inches
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 14 Max specs
Apple iPhone 14 Max specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
  • OS iOS
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple Music trolls Spotify after Neil Young's desertion
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Apple Music trolls Spotify after Neil Young's desertion
Let's design the perfect smartphone together!
by Rado Minkov,  3
Let's design the perfect smartphone together!
Fresh Samsung Galaxy S22 series leak brings bittersweet charging speed news
by Adrian Diaconescu,  2
Fresh Samsung Galaxy S22 series leak brings bittersweet charging speed news
TikTok honors Holocaust Remembrance Day with new educational tools
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
TikTok honors Holocaust Remembrance Day with new educational tools
Extreme protection, thin case: Benks Kevlar cases
by Benks,  2
Extreme protection, thin case: Benks Kevlar cases
34 US states back Epic, call out Apple for stifling competition
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
34 US states back Epic, call out Apple for stifling competition
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless