iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8 beta: you will be able to install updates with less than 500MB storage available

The new iOS 15
, iPadOS 15
, and watchOS 8
betas will now allow installations to devices with less than 500MB of storage, reports AppleInsider
. This means that users with older models, for example, the Apple Watch
Series 3, will be able to install the latest beta without taking any additional steps.
Previously, devices with limited storage were not allowed to install software updates with Software Update
Apple introduced today with the release notes for the latest betas
this new piece of important info. "You can now update your device using Software Update if less than 500 MB of storage is available," says the document.
Apple Watch Series 3 owners will be pleased to hear this, as the watch itself does not come with a lot of storage out of the box, but it is the oldest of Apple's smartwatches that does support watchOS 8. The GPS version of the smartwatch comes with 8GB of storage, and it could easily be filled up by today's standards, with the OS itself, apps, and data.
Previously, if such an issue would arise, Apple would instruct Series 3 owners to erase data from their smartwatch before installing the new software update, but in May, this procedure changed. Now, Series 3 owners have to unpair and restore their devices to complete a software update.
However, luckily, it seems Apple has found a way to fix this issue with watchOS 8. At the moment, it is unclear how exactly this feature works, but it is available also for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15.