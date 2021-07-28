iOS 15 developer beta shows Apple is planning to use selfie verification to add your ID card to the Wallet app

iOS 15 developer beta shows Apple is planning to use selfie verification to add your ID card to the Wallet app0
Apple is working on security verification via selfies so only the ID card owner can add it to Wallet
This code has been hidden in the latest iOS 15 developer beta, and it is expected to be a part of the future ID card adding feature. To set up your ID card to your iPhone's Wallet app, you will need to go through, understandably, verification made to prevent users from stealing identity documents. The cool thing is that the verification will be accomplished by taking a selfie of yourself.
The process is a bit different than just taking a photo of yourself though. It is similar to the Face ID setup, in which you need to rotate your head in different positions so the iPhone can register your face. Here, animations will guide you to capture your face in different positions, for example looking sideways, raising your eyebrows, opening your mouth, smiling.
Apple stated that the feature to add your ID card to Apple Wallet will be coming later this year to some residents in the US.