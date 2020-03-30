Here is why we could see the Apple iPhone 9 unveiled tomorrow

Apple could generate as much as $12 billion in iPhone 9 sales this year according to one analyst















The iPhone 9 is rumored to be priced at $399 and up with the base model equipped with 64GB of storage. Originally, there was talk about a new product event scheduled for March 31st, but the COVID-19 outbreak seemingly has forced Apple to make a simple announcement instead. Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International sees Apple ringing up 25 million to 30 million iPhone 9 units this year. Apple could generate nearly $12 billion in revenue for the budget-priced device if sales do come in at the high end of Kuo's range. With the economic mess that will be left in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a lower-priced iPhone packed with a powerful chipset and iOS 13 could perform well in the marketplace.





The big question, one that there seems to be contradictory answers for, is whether Apple will be able to unveil and release its 5G 2020 flagship iPhone 12 series on time. With China in the early stages of recovery and contract manufacturers starting to ramp up their assembly lines, Apple hopes to begin production of the 2020 iPhone models in July. We could see as many as four different iPhone 12 variants according to Kuo, including a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Plus, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. All four will feature an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate providing buttery smooth scrolling; with the display refreshing up to 120 times per second, video game animation will look much better.





The standard models could be equipped with Wide and Ultra-Wide cameras while the "Pro" models will add a Telephoto camera and a LiDar time of flight sensor. The latter, which debuted on the new iPad Pro units, will deliver more precise depth measurements for improved AR capabilities and more. And yes, the new 2020 iPhone handsets will have a Qualcomm 5G mobile chip on board making these phones the first offered by Apple with support for the next generation of wireless connectivity.





The hike in battery capacity was a big hit with buyers of the 2019 iPhone units and Apple is expected to do it again with the new models. The only difference though is that between the faster refresh rate and the support for 5G, any hike in battery capacity could already be accounted for.

