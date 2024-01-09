Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Meta implements new restrictions for teen accounts on Instagram and Facebook

@cosminvasile
Meta implements new restrictions for teen accounts on Instagram and Facebook
Meta announced it will start hiding harmful content for Instagram and Facebook teen accounts. The company confirmed that it will automatically place all teens accounts into “the most restrictive control settings” on both its social networks, Instagram and Facebook.

Besides that, Meta will restrict additional terms in Search on Instagram. Harmful and other types of age-inappropriate content aren’t usually recommended to teens in places like Reels and Explore, but once these changes are implemented, Meta will no longer show it too teens in Feed and Stories, even if it’s shared by someone they follow.



New teens who join Instagram and Facebook will now have their accounts placed into the most restrictive content control setting by default. In the future, this will expand to teens who are already using both Meta’s social apps.

Another important change involves content about suicide, self-harm and eating disorders. While these topics are very serious and must be treated accordingly, Meta will start hiding related results when teens search for these specific terms.

Instead, teens will be directed to expert resources for help. According to Meta, this specific update will roll out for everyone over the coming weeks.

Last but not least, Meta will start sending new notifications encouraging teens to update their settings to a more private experience. If they choose to “Turn on recommended settings,” Meta will automatically change their settings to restrict who can repost their content, tag or mention them, as well as include their content in Reels Remixes. Also, only their followers will be able to message them.
