Instagram unveils spooky suite of features for Halloween
Up Next:
In anticipation of Halloween, Instagram has launched a collection of interactive features and creative tools designed to elevate user engagement and celebrate the spooky season. These features, available until November 3rd, offer users a fun and festive way to connect with friends and express their creativity.
For those who enjoy staying on top of trends, Instagram has introduced five custom Halloween Add Yours templates. These templates, accessible in the ‘Happy Halloween’ section of the new Add Yours Templates Discovery Surface in Stories, provide a platform for users to connect with others and participate in Halloween-themed trends.
This isn't the first time Instagram has integrated fun and interactive features into its platform. In the past, they've introduced augmented reality filters for trying on makeup and accessories, interactive polls and quizzes in Stories, and even the ability to add music to Stories. These features not only enhance the user experience but also encourage creativity and connection among users.
These new features demonstrate Instagram's willingness to provide its users with creative and engaging ways to connect and celebrate. The integration of AI, interactive elements, and creative tools showcases the platform's openness to evolve with the trends and providing users with a dynamic and enjoyable experience.
One of the most notable additions is the integration of Meta AI's Imagine feature, which allows users to transform themselves into Halloween creatures, such as vampires, through AI-generated costumes. These costumes can be shared in Stories, inviting friends to join the fun and showcase their own spooky transformations.
Instagram Stories Halloween features. | Image credit — Instagram
Adding a playful touch to conversations, Instagram has incorporated interactive elements within DMs and Notes. By using keywords like "Happy Halloween" or "Trick-or-treat," or emojis like a Jack-O'-Lantern, a ghost, or a spider web, users can trigger special effects and animations, making their interactions more engaging.
For those who enjoy staying on top of trends, Instagram has introduced five custom Halloween Add Yours templates. These templates, accessible in the ‘Happy Halloween’ section of the new Add Yours Templates Discovery Surface in Stories, provide a platform for users to connect with others and participate in Halloween-themed trends.
Instagram's new Halloween templates, notes, themes, fonts and text effects. | Image credit — Instagram
To further enhance creative expression, Instagram has also introduced a new Halloween-themed font called “Halloween” and a text effect called “Haunted.” These stylistic elements can be applied to Stories, Feed posts, and Reels, allowing users to personalize their content and capture the spirit of the holiday.
Finally, a Halloween-themed chat theme is available for DMs and IG broadcast channels, adding a festive ambiance to conversations and enhancing the overall Halloween experience on the platform.
Recommended Stories
These new features demonstrate Instagram's willingness to provide its users with creative and engaging ways to connect and celebrate. The integration of AI, interactive elements, and creative tools showcases the platform's openness to evolve with the trends and providing users with a dynamic and enjoyable experience.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: