Instagram finally rolls out integration with one music streaming service

We know that music is all around you and sometimes that means right on your social media feed. That’s why beginning today, Spotify is excited to unveil a new integration with Instagram that makes it even easier to capture and instantly add songs to Spotify from Instagram with just one simple tap

Instagram is copying a page from TikTok’s book and is finally offering users the ability to save the songs they discover for later listening on Spotify. The social app confirmed this week that Spotify integration is now rolling out globally, so wherever you are, you should be getting this feature sooner rather than later.Unfortunately, Instagram has been a little bit behind the competition when it comes to integration of music streaming services. It’s worth mentioning that TikTok decided to focus on adding integration for as many music streaming services as possible after it shut down its own TikTok Music subscription streaming service.Even so, it’s rather strange that Instagram waited so long to add Spotify integration. Not to mention that TikTok also offers integration with other music streaming services like Apple Music and Amazon Music and is about to add another one that’s very popular in South Korea, Melon.,” told 9to5Mac a Spotify spokesperson.In order to take advantage of the newly added Spotify integration, Instagram users can now click on the track they find on the social app and then tap the “add” button. All saved tracks will be added to their “Liked Songs” playlist on Spotify for later listening.Unfortunately, Instagram doesn’t offer integration with any other music streaming service, so Spotify is the first and only one that you’ll be able to use on the social app. Hopefully, more will follow since this seems like a feature that you’d want to use very often if you’re subscribed to any of the major music streaming services available on the market.