TikTok adds Spotify and Amazon Music integration in the US and UK
TikTok has just announced a brand-new feature that will allow users in the US and UK to save the songs they discover on its social app on various music streaming services, including Amazon Music and Spotify.
The new feature is suggestively called Add to Music App and appears as a button that says “Add Song” next to a track name at the bottom of a TikTok video in the For You Feed. The first time a TikTok user taps the Add Song button, they can choose to save it to their preferred music streaming service.
Amazon Music customers will have their tracks saved to the TikTok Songs playlist location, while Spotify users will have their tunes saved to the Liked Songs playlist location.
Still, users can also choose to add the track to a new playlist or an existing playlist that they have created. Following the first use of the Add to Music App feature, the music app selected will then become the default music streaming service for future track saves.
For the time being, Spotify and Amazon Music integration is only available for TikTok users in the United States and United Kingdom. Although it's not mentioned in the announcement, the image that comes along with it shows integration with a third major music streaming service: Apple Music.
The new feature is suggestively called Add to Music App and appears as a button that says “Add Song” next to a track name at the bottom of a TikTok video in the For You Feed. The first time a TikTok user taps the Add Song button, they can choose to save it to their preferred music streaming service.
However, it’s important to mention that on Amazon Music, this feature is only available for Prime members and Amazon Music Unlimited customers, while on Spotify it’s available for both free and premium users.
Amazon Music customers will have their tracks saved to the TikTok Songs playlist location, while Spotify users will have their tunes saved to the Liked Songs playlist location.
Still, users can also choose to add the track to a new playlist or an existing playlist that they have created. Following the first use of the Add to Music App feature, the music app selected will then become the default music streaming service for future track saves.
Naturally, TikTok users can select to change the default music streaming service at any time under settings. Also, TikTok made it possible to use the Add to Music App feature from an artist’s Sound Detail Page.
For the time being, Spotify and Amazon Music integration is only available for TikTok users in the United States and United Kingdom. Although it's not mentioned in the announcement, the image that comes along with it shows integration with a third major music streaming service: Apple Music.
Things that are NOT allowed: