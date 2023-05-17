Instagram will now allow you to respond to posts with a GIF and further edit your Reels









In the voice note, Mosseri expressed some regret for not bringing this feature to Instagram users sooner and called this a "finally feature." He acknowledged that this should have been available a long time ago, but they were just now able to launch.









The feature will be available globally for both Android and iOS effective immediately, although it might be a staged rollout so don't despair if you don't have it yet. You'll know the feature is available to you if you see a GIF icon on the bottom right of the "Add a comment" field when commenting on a post.





Additionally, Instagram will be beefing up the Reels editor so that you can split a single clip into two clips, speed up or slow down your clips, or swap clips out without affecting the timing. These particular improvements to Reels will be rolling out globally in the next few weeks.









Incorporating GIFs into your comments can be an excellent method of infusing a touch of personality and humor in posts as well as a very imaginative way to engage with your social circle. Meanwhile, Instagram continues to build new features into its platform that are very TikTok-esque, further proving that it is serious about competing and establishing itself as the go-to social network for media sharing.