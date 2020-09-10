Instagram is testing three new layouts with Reels and Shopping tabs

Instagram started replacing the Activity Tab with the Shopping Tab in early July as part of a worldwide test. Now, the Facebook-owned social network has announced some more home screen tests.

Three potential home screen layouts for Instagram

Head of Instagram



The social network has not announced how long these tests will last, but eventually it’s expected to settle on one of the three layouts. Users of Instagram will soon receive access to one of three home screen layouts. All of them focus heavily on the Shopping Tab and introduce an all-new Reels Tab to better compete with TikTok.Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri says these changes “reflect shifts” in the way users are interacting with the app and the recent “rise of creators, explosion of video, and acceleration of online shopping.”The social network has not announced how long these tests will last, but eventually it’s expected to settle on one of the three layouts.



