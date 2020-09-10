Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
iOS Android Apps

Instagram is testing three new layouts with Reels and Shopping tabs

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Sep 10, 2020, 3:56 AM
Instagram started replacing the Activity Tab with the Shopping Tab in early July as part of a worldwide test. Now, the Facebook-owned social network has announced some more home screen tests.

Three potential home screen layouts for Instagram


Users of Instagram will soon receive access to one of three home screen layouts. All of them focus heavily on the Shopping Tab and introduce an all-new Reels Tab to better compete with TikTok.

  • Option 1: This Instagram version replaces the Explore Tab with the Reels Tab and moves the former to the top of the screen, right next to the Direct Message icon and Activity Tab.
  • Option 2: In this update, the social network places the Reels Tab in the center and keeps the Explore Tab in its usual position. The Activity Tab again sits alongside Direct, although to post new content users have to tap the top-left corner.
  • Option 3: Here, Instagram moves the new content button to the top-right corner. The bottom, on the other hand, houses six icons rather than the usual five, including the Activity, Explore, Shopping, and Reels Tabs.

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri says these changes “reflect shifts” in the way users are interacting with the app and the recent “rise of creators, explosion of video, and acceleration of online shopping.”

The social network has not announced how long these tests will last, but eventually it’s expected to settle on one of the three layouts.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The new Motorola Razr 5G is official: updated design & better battery for $1399
Popular stories
Our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 video review is out
Popular stories
Samsung jumps the gun, showcasing the official Galaxy S20 FE 5G design
Popular stories
Leaked iPhone 12 5G promo email hints at late October launch

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon vs AT&T vs T-Mobile vs Sprint: new 5G and 4G LTE speed tests yield two big winners
Popular stories
The Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T networks and 5G speeds get tested like the carriers refuse to
Popular stories
The Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 (but not iPhone 12 5G) announcement event is official
Popular stories
T-Mobile's Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G to get the Android 11 update first, as Samsung releases One UI 3 beta
Popular stories
Three of Apple's four iPhone 12 models could make a major 5G compromise
Popular stories
Carrier document reveals Pixel 5 launch date

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless