Instagram playing with fire again: removing Recent posts, but from a different page

“We’re trying out some new things to make hashtags as valuable as possible for people. We want to see if this helps people connect with more interesting and relevant content on hashtags, while also keeping them across what's current."

For a small group, we’re testing more recent and timely content in ‘Top’ and ‘Reels’ tabs in hashtags, and removing the ‘Recent’ tab. We want to see if this helps people connect with more interesting and relevant content on hashtags, while also keeping them across what’s current. pic.twitter.com/nLb6BiFRws — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) April 19, 2022



More changes to how we use hashtags

“People often come to Instagram to make their voices heard, elevate causes and bring communities together. They’re eager to support causes they hear about on Instagram and are always looking for new ways to take action.”

