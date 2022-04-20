Instagram playing with fire again: removing Recent posts, but from a different page

Instagram playing with fire again: removing Recent posts, but from a different page1
For a small group, we’re testing more recent and timely content in ‘Top’ and ‘Reels’ tabs in hashtags, and removing the ‘Recent’ tab. We want to see if this helps people connect with more interesting and relevant content on hashtags, while also keeping them across what’s current. pic.twitter.com/nLb6BiFRws— Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) April 19, 2022
Only recently, Instagram introduced the option to switch back to a chronological feed, rather than have the algorithm cherry-pick posts, thus enabling users to keep up with everything new that is interesting to them. This made many people happy since they had been asking for that for a long time. But now, it wants to remove a feature that does exactly that, only on the hashtag pages.
More changes to how we use hashtags
Recently, Instagram announced that it is testing a new feature that will enable users to find and help social causes by using hashtags. The company stated in its announcement, “People often come to Instagram to make their voices heard, elevate causes and bring communities together. They’re eager to support causes they hear about on Instagram and are always looking for new ways to take action.”
