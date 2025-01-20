Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Instagram introduces a new app in the midst of the TikTok drama

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
A hand holding a smartphone with the Edits app icon displayed on the screen.
With all the drama around TikTok and its fate in the US, Instagram has decided it's the perfect moment to unveil a brand-new app.

Adam Mosseri, Instagram's head, shared that a new, free video-editing app called Edits is coming soon. Designed for phone video editors, Edits promises a complete set of creative tools, from better recording quality to shareable drafts. It'll also feature trending audio, Reels performance insights, and even an "inspiration tab," all alongside the usual editing features you'd expect.


If this all sounds like a nod to CapCut, TikTok's sibling video editing app, you're not the only one making that connection. And let's not overlook the timing – totally unrelated to TikTok and ByteDance apps going dark, right?

According to Mosseri, though, Edits has been in the works for months, which makes sense – apps don't just pop up overnight. Plus, he promises it'll offer a much wider array of creative tools and likely cater to a more niche audience. Basically, the app should be a platform where you can track ideas rather than just use templates or get AI-powered video editing tools tailored to each clip.

Edits isn't out just yet, but iOS users can already pre-order it on the App Store. Mosseri mentioned an Android version is also on the way. While he hinted at a February release, the App Store lists March 13 as the launch date. Just a heads-up: the initial release won't be fully polished – it's going to be a work in progress.

Over the past few days, Mosseri has unveiled some fresh updates for Instagram. For starters, soon, you'll have a new feed showcasing Reels your friends have liked or commented on. Plus, Reels are getting an upgrade, now stretching up to three minutes. And say goodbye to the square grid on your profile because it's switching to a rectangular layout.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details
Leaked Galaxy S25 promotional images show off Samsung’s newest phones ahead of launch
Leaked Galaxy S25 promotional images show off Samsung’s newest phones ahead of launch

Latest News

Hurry, less than 24 hours left to grab the Apple Watch Series 9 for $120 off at Best Buy
Hurry, less than 24 hours left to grab the Apple Watch Series 9 for $120 off at Best Buy
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) gets a splendid $120 discount at the official store
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) gets a splendid $120 discount at the official store
Galaxy Z Fold 7 might use lower cost binned Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Galaxy Z Fold 7 might use lower cost binned Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Apple is giving up the chance to easily get more iPhone users
Apple is giving up the chance to easily get more iPhone users
Lifesaving Apple Watch feature came to the rescue of Tim Cook's dad
Lifesaving Apple Watch feature came to the rescue of Tim Cook's dad
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless