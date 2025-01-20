Instagram introduces a new app in the midst of the TikTok drama



Adam Mosseri, Instagram's head, shared that a new, free video-editing app called Edits is coming soon. Designed for phone video editors, Edits promises a complete set of creative tools, from better recording quality to shareable drafts. It'll also feature trending audio, Reels performance insights, and even an "inspiration tab," all alongside the usual editing features you'd expect.





View on Threads

If this all sounds like a nod to CapCut, TikTok's sibling video editing app, you're not the only one making that connection. And let's not overlook the timing – totally unrelated to TikTok and ByteDance apps going dark, right?



According to Mosseri, though, Edits has been in the works for months, which makes sense – apps don't just pop up overnight. Plus, he promises it'll offer a much wider array of creative tools and likely cater to a more niche audience. Basically, the app should be a platform where you can track ideas rather than just use templates or get AI-powered video editing tools tailored to each clip.



Edits isn't out just yet, but iOS users can already pre-order it on the App Store. Mosseri mentioned an Android version is also on the way. While he hinted at a February release, the App Store lists March 13 as the launch date. Just a heads-up: the initial release won't be fully polished – it's going to be a work in progress.



Over the past few days, Mosseri has unveiled some fresh updates for Instagram. For starters, soon, If this all sounds like a nod to CapCut, TikTok's sibling video editing app, you're not the only one making that connection. And let's not overlook the timing – totally unrelated to TikTok and ByteDance apps going dark, right?According to Mosseri, though, Edits has been in the works for months, which makes sense – apps don't just pop up overnight. Plus, he promises it'll offer a much wider array of creative tools and likely cater to a more niche audience. Basically, the app should be a platform where you can track ideas rather than just use templates or get AI-powered video editing tools tailored to each clip.Edits isn't out just yet, but iOS users can already pre-order it on the App Store. Mosseri mentioned an Android version is also on the way. While he hinted at a February release, the App Store lists March 13 as the launch date. Just a heads-up: the initial release won't be fully polished – it's going to be a work in progress.Over the past few days, Mosseri has unveiled some fresh updates for Instagram. For starters, soon, you'll have a new feed showcasing Reels your friends have liked or commented on . Plus, Reels are getting an upgrade, now stretching up to three minutes. And say goodbye to the square grid on your profile because it's switching to a rectangular layout.