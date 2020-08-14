Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View
iOS Apple Android Apps Google

Apple declines Facebook's request to waive the 30% Apple Tax to help small businesses

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Aug 14, 2020, 5:50 PM
Apple declines Facebook's request to waive the 30% Apple Tax to help small businesses
Seeking to help small businesses, Facebook announced today that it will allow businesses, educators, creators, and publishers to generate some revenue by creating online events that it will charge consumers to view. Facebook page owners will be able to promote the event, charge a price, collect the payment, and host the event. With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing consumers to wear masks and use social distancing, many businesses are turning to online events to connect with existing customers and reach new ones.

Apple refuses to help small businesses by waiving the 30 percent tax


For example, someone who normally offers art lessons in person can deliver these lessons online and charge for them. On a year-over-year basis, the number of live broadcasts from Pages has doubled. And the consumer can enjoy these interactive lessons as much as the physical lessons he or she was receiving. Facebook is also testing the use of Messenger Rooms for paid events as a way to host more intimate gatherings.


Some of the classes that Facebook is testing include "expert talks, trivia events, podcast recordings, boxing matches, cooking classes, intimate meet-and-greets, fitness classes and more." Facebook does have rules that must be adhered to in order to monetize content. Not only do you have to meet the requirements for monetization in order to make money on Facebook, you also have to live in an eligible country. Those countries include:

  • Australia
  • Belgium
  • Brazil
  • Canada
  • Czech Republic
  • France
  • Germany
  • Hungary
  • India
  • Italy
  • Mexico
  • Netherlands
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Singapore
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Ukraine
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
To support small businesses, Facebook has decided not to collect any fees from paid online events for at least one year. With web-based transactions, and those done on Android, small businesses get to keep every cent they ring up. In order to keep these businesses from having to pay for transactions conducted over iOS, Facebook asked Apple to waive its 30% cut of in-app payments. Apple refused to do so; as Facebook says, "We asked Apple to reduce its 30% App Store tax or allow us to offer Facebook Pay so we could absorb all costs for businesses struggling during COVID-19. Unfortunately, they dismissed both our requests and SMBs will only be paid 70% of their hard-earned revenue."

Fidji Simo, Vice President, Head of Facebook App said, "We went through our usual channels to suggest strongly to them (Apple) to waive their fee or to let us use Facebook Pay -- one of the two -- and they declined. Simo called Apple an important partner and said Facebook relies on Apple’s App Store to distribute its own apps while noting that the company disagrees with Apple’s revenue structure. "Helping small businesses recover from COVID is a critical thing that all tech companies should help with. The reason we’re calling them out here is we hope they join us and end up waving their fees, so that’s really the goal here." Simo says that Facebook is willing to play by Apple's rules even when it doesn't believe in the game that Apple is playing. The executive says, "When developers go circumvent the rules on alternative payment methods, it doesn’t go well."

Apple's 30% cut of in-app payments is being investigated by antitrust regulators in Congress. Like Apple, Google demands a 30% cut of in-app payments made over the Google Play Store. Unlike Apple, Google allows Facebook users to make payments over Android using Facebook Pay. This allows small businesses to keep 100% of the revenue they generate by promoting and offering online events on Android. In addition, while Apple doesn't allow App Store users to sideload apps over third-party app stores, Android users can. This is the difference between the App Store being called a monopoly and the Google Play Store being considered competitive.

Facebook is considering expanding online events to its 100% owned Instagram app and its Rooms videoconferencing feature.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The LG Velvet focuses on what matters to be the best phone for you
Popular stories
You got sad there are no earbuds in the US Note 20 box, so Samsung will give you a set
Popular stories
Motorola reveals the surprising Razr 2 5G announcement date
Popular stories
Possible iPhone 12/Pro 5G & Apple Watch Series 6 announcement and release dates leak

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon is going all out in its efforts to close the 5G coverage gap to T-Mobile
Popular stories
Verizon's answer to T-Mobile's huge 5G expansion is... not very impressive
Popular stories
New Surface Duo images appear as release draws closer
Popular stories
Latest Surface Duo leak reveals price, shows off design & accessories
Popular stories
After Apple, Google kicks out the Fortnite app, too, and gets sued by Epic
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G unboxing

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless