Apple declines Facebook's request to waive the 30% Apple Tax to help small businesses



Seeking to help small businesses, Facebook announced today that it will allow businesses, educators, creators, and publishers to generate some revenue by creating online events that it will charge consumers to view. Facebook page owners will be able to promote the event, charge a price, collect the payment, and host the event. With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing consumers to wear masks and use social distancing, many businesses are turning to online events to connect with existing customers and reach new ones.

Apple refuses to help small businesses by waiving the 30 percent tax







For example, someone who normally offers art lessons in person can deliver these lessons online and charge for them. On a year-over-year basis, the number of live broadcasts from Pages has doubled. And the consumer can enjoy these interactive lessons as much as the physical lessons he or she was receiving. Facebook is also testing the use of Messenger Rooms for paid events as a way to host more intimate gatherings.









Some of the classes that Facebook is testing include "expert talks, trivia events, podcast recordings, boxing matches, cooking classes, intimate meet-and-greets, fitness classes and more." Facebook does have rules that must be adhered to in order to monetize content. Not only do you have to meet the requirements for monetization in order to make money on Facebook, you also have to live in an eligible country. Those countries include:



