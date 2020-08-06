Four new fonts are coming to Instagram Stories

We express ourselves mostly in written form nowadays, and even though pictures and videos are a lazy workaround, typography still matters. Instagram recognizes that. The social platform is adding four new fonts to Stories, and you could be either thrilled or terrified, depending on your attitude toward Comic Sans.This font has been fueling countless memes, but at the same time, it’s one of the easiest to read by people suffering from dyslexia. Instagram demonstrated the new fonts in a tweet, and polarized comments were quick to follow. Of course, you don’t have to use the Comic Sans-like font (it’s technically not Comic Sans) and you can banish everyone who sticks it in your eye.Instagram is testing the new fonts with a small percentage of people but you can try and check out all the new fonts by adding a text to a Story and then using the interface element that appears above the keyboard to switch between them.