Users will soon be able to chat with businesses via Facebook Messenger without having to log in to Facebook

As we all know, the current pandemic has changed almost the whole world. Companies around the world are working to adapt to the new lifestyle we have all started to adopt. Now, TechRadar reports that Facebook has made a helpful update to its Messenger app and more specifically, the website chat plugin tool.The news was published in a blog post . The aforementioned chat plugin allows businesses to chat to their customers through the Facebook Messenger platform. Now, that’s made even more easy as the customers won’t even need to be logged in to Facebook in order to chat with the business.Although the service was initially launched in 2017, it required the user to be logged in to chat. Now, this will no longer be a requirement and the user won’t need a Facebook account to communicate with the businesses.The Product Manager of Messenger, Jenny Li, wrote in the blog post that the update is made because the coronavirus pandemic has forced businesses to adapt and increase their online presence.