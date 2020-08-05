Users will soon be able to chat with businesses via Facebook Messenger without having to log in to Facebook
Although the service was initially launched in 2017, it required the user to be logged in to chat. Now, this will no longer be a requirement and the user won’t need a Facebook account to communicate with the businesses.
The Product Manager of Messenger, Jenny Li, wrote in the blog post that the update is made because the coronavirus pandemic has forced businesses to adapt and increase their online presence.