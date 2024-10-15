See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Instagram launches profile cards for easier connection and sharing

Instagram has rolled out profile cards, a new feature that acts like a digital business card, making it easier for users to connect and share their profiles with others. This two-sided card offers a concise summary of your Instagram presence, including your profile picture, bio, links, music, and a QR code, all set against a customizable background image.

This launch is the latest in a series of updates aimed at enhancing Instagram profiles. In recent months, Instagram has introduced several features designed to give users more control over their profiles and how they present themselves online. These include the ability to add music to your profile, pin up to three posts to the top of your grid, and share collaborative posts with other users. These features, along with the new profile cards, provide users with more ways to express their personality and interests on the platform.



The profile cards themselves offer a streamlined way to share your Instagram information without having to send your username. They also serve as a creative tool, allowing users to express themselves through their bio, song choice, profile photo, and background image.

These cards can be used in various ways:
  • Staying connected: Easily share contact information with friends and new acquaintances.
  • Creative expression: Customize the card to reflect your personality and interests.
  • Collaboration: Share your profile with potential collaborators or brands.
  • Community building: Connect with others who have similar interests in Instagram groups or online events.

The introduction of profile cards could have a significant impact on how users interact and connect on the platform. By simplifying the sharing of profile information and providing a creative outlet for self-expression, Instagram continues to evolve as a social media platform.

I, for one, am excited to try out the new profile cards. The ability to easily share my profile and connect with others who share my interests is a welcome addition. I believe this feature will enhance my overall Instagram experience and contribute to a more connected and engaging community. Moreover, I appreciate Instagram's continued efforts to improve profile features, giving users more ways to personalize their online presence and connect with others.
