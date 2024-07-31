Indonesia certification confirms Huawei Watch GT 5 moniker, is the launch coming soon?



The smartwatch, however, was also spotted by the folks at MySmartPrice in Singapore's IMDA and EEC certifications, and those give us some more info about it. Pretty much, the first certification confirms that the display will support notifications, that the smartwatch will have Bluetooth, and will support sports activity tracking functions. No surprises here, as those are basic smartwatch functions.





Huawei is getting ready to launch its next-gen smartwatch in the Chinese and also global markets. And now, the new timepiece has been spotted in the Indonesia Telecom certification website ahead of its official launch. The certification confirms the name Huawei Watch GT 5.The model number of the timepiece is JNA-B19, and its marketing name will be Huawei Watch GT 5. Apart from that information, the certification doesn't provide any additional specs for the wearable.The second certification, on the other hand, reveals three model numbers for the timepiece: VLI-B19, JNA-B29, and VLI-B29. Those are most likely the different sizes and cellular and non-cellular versions. Earlier, reports suggested that the smartwatch will be available in 41mm and 46mm sizes. Previous certifications for the device have revealed 18W charging support.The Huawei Watch GT 5 is also reportedly going to come with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, which makes it a good option for active and outdoor activities. It's not yet clear if the smartwatch will be swimproof, but given the fact that's now pretty much a standard, I don't expect otherwise.So far, it's not clear when the official announcement and release dates for the wearable are. The timepiece is expected to be accompanied by a more premium option, a Huawei GT 5 Pro. Leaks and certifications now showing up can mean we'll be seeing the two smartwatches sooner rather than later though.Although Huawei isn't as big of a player as it once was on the mobile tech scene, I believe it still has a pretty good chance of attracting customers with its smartwatches. Yep, those don't come with Google Play support, but the prices are very competitive, and so are the fitness and health tracking functions.