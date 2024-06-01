Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

You soon might be able to fully charge your smartphone battery in one minute

By
0comments
You soon might be able to fully charge your smartphone battery in one minute
How would you like to fully charge your smartphone battery in one minute? That would be pretty cool and it could allow smartphone manufacturers to get away with using lower-capacity batteries inside phones. Doing this would leave more room inside these devices to add the components required for enhanced computing and data capabilities. According to a new study found in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), a cutting-edge technique discovered by the University of Colorado could allow phones to charge to 100% in as little as 60 seconds.

The new technique is based on the movement of ions through supercapacitors. An ion is an atom that has a net positive charge and a supercapacitor is used to store energy during high current, short duration charge and discharge cycles. In a press release (via BGR), researcher Ankur Gupta discovered that by making the ions move more efficiently, the charging nd releas  e of energy would be faster allowing the cell inside your phone to go from 0% to 100% in one minute or less.

Gupta notes that while some of these techniques have been used to study the flow in porous materials such as oil reservoirs and water filtration, they have not been fully studied for energy storage systems. "Given the critical role of energy in the future of the planet, I felt inspired to apply my chemical engineering knowledge to advancing energy storage devices,” Gupta said. “It felt like the topic was somewhat underexplored and as such, the perfect opportunity."

Battery for the iPhone 14 - You soon might be able to fully charge your smartphone battery in one minute
Battery for the iPhone 14

Gupta adds, "The primary appeal of supercapacitors lies in their speed. So how can we make their charging and release of energy faster? By the more efficient movement of ions." One of the researchers' biggest findings revealed that the way ions move differently than electrons at the intersections of tiny nanoscale pores. The research also found that the ions movements is different than what was expected under Kirchhoff’s law. The latter has been used to determine current flow in electrical circuits since 1845.

Through this research, ion movement in a complex network of thousands of interconnected pores can be simulated and predicted in only a few minutes. Says Gupta, "That’s the leap of the work. We found the missing link."

It isn't clear how long it will take for this research in the lab to become technology that will be found in your phone. But the idea of being able to charge your phone's battery in an instant should help drive the research forward.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
Here's our first possible glimpse at Galaxy Z Fold 6's external screen with symmetrical bezels
Here's our first possible glimpse at Galaxy Z Fold 6's external screen with symmetrical bezels

Latest News

iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless