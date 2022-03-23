IKEA unveils a Spotify-equipped Bluetooth speaker, masked as an LED lamp







The Spotify Tap functionality basically allows you to resume from where you left off with the press of a button but Vapperby also works with other streaming music services - it’s a normal Bluetooth speaker.



IKEA goes wild with the marketing claims saying that Vapperby is "an important step on IKEA's journey to democratize music... increase user experience, lower the thresholds and make music and light easily accessible."



Speaking of accessible,

the model is already available for $65 in blue or gray.

If you’re a fan of old school handheld lanterns but want a little music to come out of them (that’s a strange notion, alright), IKEA has a new offering just for you. The Vapperby Bluetooth speaker is now official with the aforementioned vintage looks, and a Spotify Tap button.This LED lamp that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker (or vice versa) also boasts IP65 dust and water splash resistance, and is designed for the coming Summer. Illuminate your garden party or barbecue in style, or something in that spirit.Not to sound like an IKEA rep, but this bizarre contraption might just work. The company says that the white LED is bright enough to keep your party alight, while delivering 360 audio. You can stay illuminated and bask in the sound for up to 12 hours, and charge the thing via the included USB-C cable (you need a charging brick, though).