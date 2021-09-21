IKEA’s new $40 ‘Sjömärke’ turns your table into a wireless charger





IKEA has confirmed tothat the Sjömärke will be available sometime in October for $39.99 in retail stores and online. It will be arriving in the US and other countries.Admittedly, this is not the first device of this kind, but the price is appealing for those who wanted such a product but couldn’t get one.It will also be interesting to see how much power the Sjömärke draws, having in mind the vastly heftier consumption conventional wireless chargers have compared to normal wired ones.