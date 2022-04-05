 If you are a Galaxy S9 user, you should consider upgrading - PhoneArena

Samsung

If you are a Galaxy S9 user, you should consider upgrading

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
If you are a Galaxy S9 user, you should consider upgrading
Goodbye, Samsung Galaxy S9! The Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ will no longer receive security updates from Samsung. As first reported by Droid-Life, Samsung removed the Galaxy S9 series from its mobile security page, which shows what phones are eligible for updates.

We shouldn't be surprised that Samsung will no longer release security updates to the Galaxy S9 series. After all, the Galaxy S9 is now four years old, and four years of support was what was expected of Samsung when the S9 came out. Currently, Samsung offers five years of support for its latest devices.

Last year, Samsung put the Galaxy S9 in the "Quarterly Security Updates" section of its mobile security page. Devices in this section receive updates every quarter. When Samsung puts a phone in this section, it usually means that the phone has only one year of security updates left.

But Samsung didn't only remove the Galaxy S9 from the devices eligible for security software updates; it also moved the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e to the "Quarterly Security Updates" section. This means that the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e now have only one year left to receive security updates.

If you're using a Galaxy S9 or an S10 phone, maybe it's time to consider upgrading. Yes, you can use your smartphone without receiving security updates, but it will be more susceptible to various attacks. If you want to stay secure for the next five years, you should definitely check out the best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S9 specs
Samsung Galaxy S9 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
8.2
$314 Amazon
  • Display 5.8 inches 2960 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI
Samsung Galaxy S9+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S9+ specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
9.9
$314 Amazon
  • Display 6.2 inches 2960 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3500 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI
