If you are a Galaxy S9 user, you should consider upgrading

If you are a Galaxy S9 user, you should consider upgrading0
We shouldn't be surprised that Samsung will no longer release security updates to the Galaxy S9 series. After all, the Galaxy S9 is now four years old, and four years of support was what was expected of Samsung when the S9 came out. Currently, Samsung offers five years of support for its latest devices.
Last year, Samsung put the Galaxy S9 in the "Quarterly Security Updates" section of its mobile security page. Devices in this section receive updates every quarter. When Samsung puts a phone in this section, it usually means that the phone has only one year of security updates left.
But Samsung didn't only remove the Galaxy S9 from the devices eligible for security software updates; it also moved the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e to the "Quarterly Security Updates" section. This means that the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e now have only one year left to receive security updates.
If you're using a Galaxy S9 or an S10 phone, maybe it's time to consider upgrading. Yes, you can use your smartphone without receiving security updates, but it will be more susceptible to various attacks. If you want to stay secure for the next five years, you should definitely check out the best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals.
or reload the browser
Things that are NOT allowed: