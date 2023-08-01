Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

iPhone does it again: 2023 iPhone Photography Awards winners announced

Apple
iPhone does it again: 2023 iPhone Photography Awards winners announced
Many people love the camera of the iPhone, and for a good reason – it takes amazing photos regardless of the model. Apple's iPhones have powerful cameras, and the winners of this year's iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) prove it.

The iPhone Photography Awards announced the winners of its 16th annual competition. The winning photos are from all over the world and tell stories that can make you cry, laugh, and feel all sorts of emotions. The one thing they have in common is they were all taken with an iPhone.

This year, the Grand Prize Winner is Ivan Silva from Mexico, who used an iPhone 12 Pro to take the winning photo. 


The First Place Photographer of the Year award goes to Thea Mihu for her photo "Soy Sauce Village," taken with an iPhone 12 Pro Max.



Sasa Borozan from Bosnia and Herzegovina wins the Second Place prize with his captivating image "Taming Waves," taken with an iPhone 13 Pro. The Third Place Photographer of the Year Award goes to Derek Hager from the United States for his photo, "Tucson Morning," captured with an iPhone X.



There are also 14 other categories with winners from different countries like Sweden, Australia, China, and Brazil. Most of the 2023 winning photos were taken with the iPhone 12 Pro or Pro Max, making the iPhone 12 Series the star of the 2023 iPhone Photography Awards.

And it's not just the iPhone 12 series that did well. Some winners used the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and the old but still gold iPhone 7 Plus. Let’s take a look at some of the winning photos.


If you want to join the next edition of the IPPAWARDS, you can submit your entries until March 31, 2024. Anyone using an iPhone or iPad can participate in this global competition.

Popular stories

Verizon to raise the price of its grandfathered plans (again)
Verizon to raise the price of its grandfathered plans (again)
The iPhone is knocked out of first place in the world's largest smartphone market
The iPhone is knocked out of first place in the world's largest smartphone market
Apple has one simple reason why it won't allow Twitter to re-brand as "X" in the App Store
Apple has one simple reason why it won't allow Twitter to re-brand as "X" in the App Store
Zuckerberg caught on tape: less than 50% of the initial 100M Threads subscribers still use the app
Zuckerberg caught on tape: less than 50% of the initial 100M Threads subscribers still use the app
T-Mobile subscribers will soon lose this legacy benefit
T-Mobile subscribers will soon lose this legacy benefit
T-Mobile is improving the 'most popular' Tuesdays deal and adding a new one
T-Mobile is improving the 'most popular' Tuesdays deal and adding a new one
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Get the stylish Galaxy Buds Live with a sweet 50% discount from Amazon UK while you can
Get the stylish Galaxy Buds Live with a sweet 50% discount from Amazon UK while you can
iPhone 15 Pro: simplified repairs on the horizon?
iPhone 15 Pro: simplified repairs on the horizon?
This dirt-cheap Lenovo tablet has LTE, a metal design, and great battery life but also a big flaw
This dirt-cheap Lenovo tablet has LTE, a metal design, and great battery life but also a big flaw
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24+ Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark reveals faster speed and powerful cores
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24+ Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark reveals faster speed and powerful cores
Become a happy bass head; save $102 on the bass-heavy Sony WH-XB910N headphones
Become a happy bass head; save $102 on the bass-heavy Sony WH-XB910N headphones
Samsung TV Plus adds new channels to its offering, including FIFA+
Samsung TV Plus adds new channels to its offering, including FIFA+
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless