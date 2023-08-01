iPhone does it again: 2023 iPhone Photography Awards winners announced
Many people love the camera of the iPhone, and for a good reason – it takes amazing photos regardless of the model. Apple's iPhones have powerful cameras, and the winners of this year's iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) prove it.
Sasa Borozan from Bosnia and Herzegovina wins the Second Place prize with his captivating image "Taming Waves," taken with an iPhone 13 Pro. The Third Place Photographer of the Year Award goes to Derek Hager from the United States for his photo, "Tucson Morning," captured with an iPhone X.
There are also 14 other categories with winners from different countries like Sweden, Australia, China, and Brazil. Most of the 2023 winning photos were taken with the iPhone 12 Pro or Pro Max, making the iPhone 12 Series the star of the 2023 iPhone Photography Awards.
If you want to join the next edition of the IPPAWARDS, you can submit your entries until March 31, 2024. Anyone using an iPhone or iPad can participate in this global competition.
The iPhone Photography Awards announced the winners of its 16th annual competition. The winning photos are from all over the world and tell stories that can make you cry, laugh, and feel all sorts of emotions. The one thing they have in common is they were all taken with an iPhone.
This year, the Grand Prize Winner is Ivan Silva from Mexico, who used an iPhone 12 Pro to take the winning photo.
Heroe, shot on iPhone 12 Pro by Ivan Silva
The First Place Photographer of the Year award goes to Thea Mihu for her photo "Soy Sauce Village," taken with an iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Soy Sauce Village, shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max by Thea Mihu
And it's not just the iPhone 12 series that did well. Some winners used the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and the old but still gold iPhone 7 Plus. Let’s take a look at some of the winning photos.
