iPhone bricked after user followed Apple's advice to fix iOS camera bug

CryptographerWeary64, Reddit user, December 2024



sfjerry415, Reddit user, December 2024





Fuzzy_Ad_4401, Reddit user, December 2024









Some users, particularly those who bought their phone recently, mistook the bug for a hardware problem, but with so many threads being created on the issue, it's evident that iOS 18 .2 is the culprit.



Impossible-Profit245, December 2024, Reddit user



Some have had success with hard restarts or shutting down the phone and back on again.



I did not encounter the issue on my phone and based on complaints I saw online, the bug mostly affects iPhone 16 users, which might explain why my iPhone 14 Pro was spared.





AzureDragon_-, Reddit user, December 2024

Theeunburnt, Reddit user, January 2025





In late December, it was reported that Apple was testing iOS 18.2.1. It is believed to be a minor update with bug fixes. And while the report did not say that Apple was going to fix the camera issue caused by iOS 18.2, the problem will likely be addressed in the update. The update is expected to arrive soon.

Last month, Apple released iOS 18.2 with new Apple Intelligence features, but some users have found that it messed up the camera and flashlight on their iPhone.According to several posts on Reddit and X iOS 18 .2 has negatively impacted the camera experience for many users. For instance, CryptographerWeary64 says that their camera flat out doesn't work at times since the update. When they try to launch the camera app, they are greeted with a black screen, and it takes two to three attempts to get it to work. The problem also manifests when using Snapchat.Something similar is happening with the flashlight after the update. It either doesn't work or takes longer than usual to launch.