iPhone bricked after user followed Apple's advice to fix iOS camera bug
Last month, Apple released iOS 18.2 with new Apple Intelligence features, but some users have found that it messed up the camera and flashlight on their iPhone.
According to several posts on Reddit and X, iOS 18.2 has negatively impacted the camera experience for many users. For instance, CryptographerWeary64 says that their camera flat out doesn't work at times since the update. When they try to launch the camera app, they are greeted with a black screen, and it takes two to three attempts to get it to work. The problem also manifests when using Snapchat.
I did not encounter the issue on my phone and based on complaints I saw online, the bug mostly affects iPhone 16 users, which might explain why my iPhone 14 Pro was spared.
Something similar is happening with the flashlight after the update. It either doesn't work or takes longer than usual to launch.
Ever since i updated to ios 18.2 my camera refuses to work sometimes, for example i try to use the camera app it’s just a black screen, have to re open it 2-3 sometimes to finally get it to work, same for snapchat the camera will just be black and have to restart the app once or twice to get it to work. My flash light also refuses work or is very delayed to activate via the action button or control center sometimes, more often via action button it doesn’t work.
CryptographerWeary64, Reddit user, December 2024
Same with me too. I thought it was my phone at first but looking at forums it seemed to be happening with 18.2. I just got my phone last weekend so thought it was just my phone and was about to go back and exchange it but seems to be a SW issue. I get the same black screen whether I use the camera control button, camera icon or from the lock screen.
sfjerry415, Reddit user, December 2024
My iPhone 16 pro max is having the same issues. I’ve had to keep closing/reopening the camera and torch application until it turns out. This issue only started happening after updating to IOS 18.2.
Fuzzy_Ad_4401, Reddit user, December 2024
The problem persists regardless of the input method you use, so whether you tap on the camera icon or use the camera control button, if the bug has impacted your device, you will run into the same problems.
Some users, particularly those who bought their phone recently, mistook the bug for a hardware problem, but with so many threads being created on the issue, it's evident that iOS 18.2 is the culprit.
One user says that they were instructed by Apple to factory reset their phone and this advice led to their phone getting bricked. So in case you are tempted to do the same, it's best to avoid this risk.
If you call apple they will just gaslight you and say it's your car or cable. I have been dealing with it for a week now and the last thing they told me to do was factory reset my phone. I did that and then an error occurred and now my phone is bricked.
Impossible-Profit245, December 2024, Reddit user
Some have had success with hard restarts or shutting down the phone and back on again.
I’m currently facing trouble when I use the flashlight, it takes around 10 seconds to activate as opposed to before the update where it turned on instantly.Also when I enter apps like Snapchat the camera is not working, it just shows a black screen and takes some time to activate.
AzureDragon_-, Reddit user, December 2024
Face ID has also been impacted for some. What happens is that if you try to open the camera with the Camera Control when the phone is unlocked, the camera app opens to a black screen, and Face ID also stops working.
Same issue here, Face ID doesn’t work or just slow on Apple Pay as well,
Theeunburnt, Reddit user, January 2025
In late December, it was reported that Apple was testing iOS 18.2.1. It is believed to be a minor update with bug fixes. And while the report did not say that Apple was going to fix the camera issue caused by iOS 18.2, the problem will likely be addressed in the update. The update is expected to arrive soon.
