Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro start arriving at doors of customers in two countries

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple
iPhone 16 orders arriving
It's Friday already in some countries, meaning customers who pre-ordered the iPhone 16 have their eyes glued to the door. Deliveries have kicked off in Australia and New Zealand, according to posts on RedditX, and online forums.

As MacRumors first reported, buyers who pre-ordered a new Apple device are sharing pictures and mini reviews of the iPhone 16 family, Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4.

Apple doesn't have a retail presence in New Zealand, so at the moment, the only way to get the iPhone 16 in the country is through Apple's website.



That's not the case for Australian customers, who can now visit an Apple Store to get their hands on the iPhone 16 if they didn't pre-order it.

While reports have overwhelmingly been pointing to a lukewarm pre-order reception for Apple's newest models, shipping estimates have extended into October, which indicates a shortage. The situation in Australia could serve as a proxy for what to expect in other locations, and for now, it looks like stores are well-stocked.



Long lines are already forming around stores in Australia, which is a promising sign for Apple's new phones and suggests T-Mobile's CEO might be right about there being greater enthusiasm for the iPhone 16 than the iPhone 15.

After New Zealand and Australia, the iPhone 16 family will go on sale in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. North Americans will be the last ones to get their hands on the new phones.

While Apple stores usually open around 9:00 am, many locations will start serving customers at 8:00 a.m. local time on September 20.



Apple Stores across the US are getting an iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence-themed glow-up to commemorate the launch. This strategy has the potential of backfiring, as despite being built for artificial intelligence, the phones will ship without AI features. The first set of AI functionalities will only arrive next month, with the rollout expected to stretch into March next year.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Check out our subscription plans and get unlimited access to exclusive premium content, exciting new features and ad-free browsing. See the latest subscriber-only articles
See the latest subscriber-only articles Subscribe View subscription plans and pricing
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?

Latest News

T-Mobile introduces T-Priority, a dedicated 5G solution for first responders
T-Mobile introduces T-Priority, a dedicated 5G solution for first responders
Google's Pixel Studio app will now appear on your images share sheet
Google's Pixel Studio app will now appear on your images share sheet
The lightweight Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and MatePad 12 X are here: creativity meets style
The lightweight Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and MatePad 12 X are here: creativity meets style
The definitive guide to the new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, the Watch D2 and the green Huawei Watch Ultimate!
The definitive guide to the new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, the Watch D2 and the green Huawei Watch Ultimate!
Apple finally lets you customize lock screen shortcuts—but is it too late?
Apple finally lets you customize lock screen shortcuts—but is it too late?
EU pushes Apple to make iOS more open to third-party accessories
EU pushes Apple to make iOS more open to third-party accessories
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless