iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro start arriving at doors of customers in two countries
It's Friday already in some countries, meaning customers who pre-ordered the iPhone 16 have their eyes glued to the door. Deliveries have kicked off in Australia and New Zealand, according to posts on Reddit, X, and online forums.
As MacRumors first reported, buyers who pre-ordered a new Apple device are sharing pictures and mini reviews of the iPhone 16 family, Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4.
That's not the case for Australian customers, who can now visit an Apple Store to get their hands on the iPhone 16 if they didn't pre-order it.
While reports have overwhelmingly been pointing to a lukewarm pre-order reception for Apple's newest models, shipping estimates have extended into October, which indicates a shortage. The situation in Australia could serve as a proxy for what to expect in other locations, and for now, it looks like stores are well-stocked.
Long lines are already forming around stores in Australia, which is a promising sign for Apple's new phones and suggests T-Mobile's CEO might be right about there being greater enthusiasm for the iPhone 16 than the iPhone 15.
After New Zealand and Australia, the iPhone 16 family will go on sale in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. North Americans will be the last ones to get their hands on the new phones.
Apple Stores across the US are getting an iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence-themed glow-up to commemorate the launch. This strategy has the potential of backfiring, as despite being built for artificial intelligence, the phones will ship without AI features. The first set of AI functionalities will only arrive next month, with the rollout expected to stretch into March next year.
Apple doesn't have a retail presence in New Zealand, so at the moment, the only way to get the iPhone 16 in the country is through Apple's website.
A New Zealand resident shares a photo of their iPhone 16 | Image Credit - ZiggyLeaf, Reddi
Buyers in Australia can now visit an Apple Store to buy the iPhone 16. | Image Credit - SJV, X
While Apple stores usually open around 9:00 am, many locations will start serving customers at 8:00 a.m. local time on September 20.
Apple Store locations in the US are gearing up for the iPhone 16 launch. | Image Credit - Retail Archive, X
