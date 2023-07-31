iPhone 15 Pro: simplified repairs on the horizon?



According to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman iPhone 15 Pro's interior has been redesigned to match the revamped aluminum chassis of the regular iPhone 14. This change is aimed at making the phone easier to repair. According to, the upcomingPro's interior has been redesigned to match the revamped aluminum chassis of the regular iPhone 14. This change is aimed at making the phone easier to repair.



If the iPhone 15 Pro models do have a removable back glass, customers who don't have AppleCare+ coverage could expect to pay less for repairing cracked back glass. Right now, fixing the back glass of an iPhone 14 or 14 Plus costs between $169 to $199 for out-of-warranty repairs. However, repairing the back glass of an iPhone 13 costs $349. This big price difference is probably because of the introduction of the removable back glass.



Having an AppleCare+ plan can be a good idea as it only costs $29 to repair the back glass, regardless of whether you have a regular or pro model. Sure, you need to pay for the plan initially, starting from $79 for the iPhone SE (3rd generation) and going up to $199 for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, this price covers a two-year plan, so if you think it's likely to need repair during that time, it might be worth it.



Gurman's report doesn't provide specific details on the removable back glass but mentions other design upgrades for the iPhone 15 , such as the possibility of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Gurman's report doesn't provide specific details on the removable back glass but mentions other design upgrades for the, such as the possibility of thePro and Pro Max bezels undergoing a reduction from around 2.2 millimeters to 1.5 millimeters , thanks to a technology known as low-injection pressure over-molding, also referred to as LIPO.



The The iPhone 15 series is not expected to launch until September at the earliest, so we still have several weeks ahead before any of these rumors are officially confirmed or debunked.

Accidentally dropping, spilling liquid on, or damaging your phone in any other way can be really frustrating, especially if you spent a lot of money on it, right? That's why phones should be easy to fix. The easier they are to repair, the better, and it seems like Apple is on board with this idea too.