iPadOS 14 brings keyboard and mouse support for games









Does this mean that the iPad will now turn into a tool that professional gamers can use to play CS? Well, maybe at some point in the future, but right now, this is a welcome improvement for gamers who value the portability of a tablet. And considering the newly announced ARM-powered Macs that will run iOS apps effortlessly, developers will have even more incentive to develop great iOS games.













In this beautiful line of opening up, Apple is also adding support for keyboard, mouse and trackpad for gaming on iPadOS. In a developer session scheduled for June 25th, developers will get the opportunity to learn how to use these new functions to augment existing titles, transplant games from other platforms, or come up with brand new experiences.