iPad Pro (2024): What's in the box?

The last time we got a new iPad generation from Apple was in 2022, and now the tech giant is said to be gearing up for a pair of new iPad Pro models. We are, of course, talking about the 11-inch iPad Pro (2024) and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2024).





We are talking about some of the best tablets on the market here, and, just in case you are wondering what you can expect to get alongside them, we have listed everything that is expected to come inside their boxes.





Truth be told, we don't suspect any surprises as far as the unboxing experience goes with the 2024 iPad Pro models, but here's the gist of it.





What’s in the box of the iPad Pro (2024)?

The iPad Pro (either 11-inch or 12.9-inch version)

USB-C Charge Cable (1 meter)

20W USB-C Power Adapter

Apple stickers





The only difference between the contents of the smaller 11-inch and larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2024) will likely be just the iPad itself. Since the 12.9-inch has a more hefty body, the box itself will probably also be bigger.





What’s NOT in the box of the iPad Pro (2024)?

Screen protector

A fast charger

A case

Apple's Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Pencil





Don't expect any other goodies like protective accessories or any other peripheral that Apple makes for its premium tablets. Apple has never included anything more than a charging cable and a charger with its tablets, and the chances this will change in 2024, or any other year in the near future, are close to zero.

Does the iPad Pro (2024) work with the iPad Pro (2022) charging brick?

does

don't need to buy





That being said, the charger Apple includes with its iPad Pro series is typically a 20W one, which is a bit slow at charging the large battery of a tablet. If you have a faster charger for your MacBook, for example, it will not only be compatible with your iPad Pro, but it will also charge it considerably faster.



