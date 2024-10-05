iOS 18.1 beta 6 could feature a new satellite connectivity toggle in Control Center





The addition of this satellite connectivity toggle follows the introduction of dedicated Control Center toggles for Wi-Fi and VPN connectivity in iOS 18.1 beta 5. These changes suggest that Apple is continuing to refine and improve the Control Center experience in iOS 18.1.





iOS 18.1 beta 6 will add a separate satellite module.

Similar to how beta 5 added WiFi and VPN modules. pic.twitter.com/DatA9CoDt7 — Aaron (@aaronp613) October 1, 2024 Code changes were spotted revealing that Apple plans to add a dedicated satellite connectivity toggle on iPhone 14 and newer models





iOS 18.1 beta 6 this week. The reason for this delay remains unclear, but it could be due to a last-minute bug or Apple's decision to focus on preparing the release candidate instead. Considering the fact that Apple has recently released several updates that have caused devices to freeze or become unusable, the delay in releasing iOS 18.1 beta 6 could be a positive development. This delay may allow Apple more time to thoroughly test the update and ensure its stability.





iOS 18 .1 is still expected to be released to the public in mid-October. This update will likely include a number of new features and improvements, including the new Control Center toggles and potentially other enhancements that have not yet been revealed.



I am always interested in seeing how Apple continues to refine and improve its software. The addition of a dedicated satellite connectivity toggle in iOS 18 .1 beta 6 is a welcome change, as it provides users with more control over this important feature. It can also provide faster access in case of an emergency where access to this feature may be needed in a hurry. I can't imagine being in the middle of an emergency with no cellular service, and then having to worry about fumbling through menus to find where I can call emergency services.