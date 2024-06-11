iOS 18 to add more charging limit options to iPhone 15 models
Apple's WWDC 2024 keynote was indeed an action-packed event, and we saw a lot of very cool features announced in iOS 18. One of the useful features that will be coming is one for improving the iPhone's battery lifespan. The iPhone 15 models feature a setting that prevents the devices from charging beyond 80% when toggled on.
For now, this setting remains exclusive to the iPhone 15 lineup on the first iOS 18 beta. The option doesn't appear to be available on the iPhone 14 Pro, or on older iPhones. As usual, iOS 18 is currently undergoing beta testing and will be officially released in September. The new operating system will be available for all users with an iPhone XS or newer.
With iOS 18, this setting gets an update and will instead offer 85%, 90%, and 95% charging limits for you to choose from. The option will be in the Settings app, under Battery, in the Charging section.
Here's how the option will look like. Unfortunately, it cannot be used on an iPhone 13 Pro Max as seen here (Image Source - PhoneArena)
