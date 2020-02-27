iOS Apple

An internet recovery option for iOS devices could be coming soon

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Feb 27, 2020, 2:52 AM
An internet recovery option for iOS devices could be coming soon
The option to restore a MacOS system from the internet has been around for years, providing a helpful possibility for restoration of the operating system from Apple servers without the need of a macOS boot disk or recovery partition. Unfortunately, if your iPhone or iPad suddenly stopped working due to, for example, a faulty update, in order to restore the system, you need to connect the device to a Mac or a PC with iTunes.

However, this may be changing in the near future - 9to5Mac discovered a feature, included in the code for iOS 13.4 beta, that might allow over-the-internet recovery of an iOS device. The feature is reportedly called “OS Recovery” and it implies the possibility to restore a device without the need to connect it to a computer.

Reportedly, the OS recovery is expected to work just like the macOS Internet Recovery, which gives the possibility of a fresh reinstallation of the operating system with downloading necessary files from the internet.

This feature can be helpful for other Apple devices as well, not only iPhones or iPads. At the moment, if a firmware issue arises, the Apple Watch cannot be restored without bringing it to an Apple Store, given the fact it has no Lightning port to connect to iTunes. The same applies to the HomePod as well, which doesn’t have a port to connect to a PC for OS restoration either.

We are hearing rumors about future iPhones not having a Lightning connector at all, so this feature could be really helpful if those rumors are true.

We still don’t have information when this feature will be included in the official release of iOS and whether it will be included in upcoming versions of iOS 13 or whether Apple is just testing it out for iOS 14.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera
LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera
Huawei Mate Xs: hands-on with the futuristic 5G foldable
Huawei Mate Xs: hands-on with the futuristic 5G foldable
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Sony Xperia 1 II is here: brings back what people want, adds 5G and more improvements
Sony Xperia 1 II is here: brings back what people want, adds 5G and more improvements
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom

Popular stories

Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Find My Mobile message spooks users worldwide
Samsung Find My Mobile message spooks users worldwide

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless