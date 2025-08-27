I won’t switch my iPhone for a Pixel 10 Pro, and the slow GPU is only a small part of the reason why

Pixel 10 Pro

CPU Performance Benchmarks:





Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Google Pixel 10 Pro 2314 Samsung Galaxy S23 2023 Apple iPhone 14 Pro 2517 Samsung Galaxy S24 2119 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Google Pixel 10 Pro 6274 Samsung Galaxy S23 5180 Apple iPhone 14 Pro 6289 Samsung Galaxy S24 6820 View all





GPU Performance Benchmarks:





3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Google Pixel 10 Pro 3366 Samsung Galaxy S23 3807 Apple iPhone 14 Pro 3375 Samsung Galaxy S24 4246 3DMark Extreme(Low) Higher is better Google Pixel 10 Pro 1936 Samsung Galaxy S23 2079 Apple iPhone 14 Pro 2117 Samsung Galaxy S24 2588 View all



Obviously, no common everyday task could prove a problem for any of those devices, and the Pixel 10 Pro is definitely feeling snappy and nice. If you’re good with sticking to the mundane, the Pixel 10 Pro will probably continue to work great for a few years.



If you’re into mobile gaming and enjoy titles like Genshin Impact, or you want to push your device to edit video and photos with Premiere Rush or Lightroom more often, you should be worried. Initially, the Pixel 10 Pro will work fine, and it’ll do that for some time. However, its performance limitations will start showing much sooner than those of an iPhone 16 Pro or a



iPhone 14 Pro are similar to those of the Pixel 10 Pro , proving that Apple is still the king of smartphone longevity. I wouldn't argue that a three-year-old device will work faster than a new one, but the drop in performance on an iPhone was always much smaller than most Android devices. More importantly, the usual culprit for a lagging iPhone is the battery, and not the chipset.



Google’s ecosystem doesn’t need an Android

Android has come a long way in recent years, and it feels and looks fantastic. I’d even say that the Material 3 Expressive design sparks much more joy in me than Apple’s Liquid Glass. However, I don’t really need an Android device to get the best of Google.



Google’s ecosystem is so open and accepting that I can use it all on my Apple devices, which I’m already doing. Gmail and Google Calendar are synced with my Apple devices, I navigate with Maps and Waze, and I use a Chromium-based browser on my MacBook. I might be missing out on the Gemini assistant, but I’m using ChatGPT anyway.





Would you switch sides between iPhone and Android? Yes, I want to try an Android Yes, it’s time for an iPhone I’d like to, but I’m stuck with Apple I would, but I like Android too much No way, I don’t want to change Yes, I want to try an Android 31.48% Yes, it’s time for an iPhone 5.56% I’d like to, but I’m stuck with Apple 9.26% I would, but I like Android too much 27.78% No way, I don’t want to change 25.93%



Apple, on the other hand, has Continuity, Handoff, and Universal Control, which don’t have an Android equivalent. While AirDrop and Universal Clipboard have Android alternatives, none of them work as seamlessly as Apple’s versions. Then there’s iMessage, which isn’t very important for me, but is crucial for many.



Even if I switch all my devices, I’d lose access to features I like and use every day, but I wouldn’t gain much. After all, Google’s best services are easily available everywhere.



In the end, it’s good we have a choice

Neither the iPhone nor the Pixel is perfect, so whatever choice you make, it will come with tradeoffs. Adding to them the hassle involved in switching from one ecosystem to another makes the requirements for such a jump even higher. The Pixel 10 Pro looks like a great phone for people who already use an Android, but it’s a tough sell for me as an iPhone user.



Even if I don’t plan to switch sides, I am glad that the Pixel 10 series exists. It has all the fun Gemini features I can only dream of on an iPhone, and it shows that Google is more committed to making great hardware than ever before.



