My 90-day free trial with T-Mobile's T-Satellite comes with some cool extras

Having signed up for T-Mobile 's T-Satellite beta, the carrier informed me today that I officially have been invited to join the 90-day free beta. If you received the same invitation, or you're waiting for your own invite, you need to understand that it offers you more than just the T-Satellite beta that allows you to send and receive texts in areas of the country without cellular service.





Yes, you'll be able to send emergency texts to 911 and even share your location via text. Compatible phones will automatically connect to T-Satellite when no cellular signal can be found and the sky is clear. You will also get access to T-Mobile 's 5G network for 90 days including 50GB of high-speed data and unlimited texts. You'll also be eligible to claim the perks from T-Mobile Tuesdays, the industry's best customer rewards program.







After the 90 days is up, you'll lose access to T-Mobile 's cellular network and T-Mobile Tuesdays unless you decide to subscribe to T-Mobile .











When you join the beta, you will have to give T-Mobile a valid credit card. That's because after the 90 days expire, you'll be charged $10 a month for the satellite service which is a $5-a-month savings from the regular $15/month price. You can call to cancel before the free trial expires







When you do join the beta you will have to give T-Mobile your phone's unique IMEI number which, on iOS, you can find by going to Settings > General > About . Look for the number next to IMEI. On Android go to Settings > About phone and scroll down to the IMEI number.









If your phone has dual eSIMs, which are embedded in your phone's motherboard, you can follow the directions to have T-Mobile use an open eSIM while your current carrier uses the other eSIM. If your phone has just a single eSIM, you will need to get a physical SIM card for your carrier to allow T-Satellite to use your eSIM. It's also possible that if you agree to allow T-Mobile to use an eSIM on your phone and you only have one, you will lose your connection with your current carrier.

