Hundreds of people fall for this iPhone case scam: Stop overpaying for iPhone accessories

One of the most underrated benefits of having an iPhone instead of an Android are the countless options you have when it comes to accessories.





iPhone 15 Pro Max

That’s where “bumper cases” come in… And more precisely one that caught my eye but perhaps not in a good way…





This Bamplio Edge Cover case is the most expensive iPhone 15 Pro accessory you should avoid: Why are people falling for this?



You can buy the same $50 iPhone 15 Pro case for only $12 on Amazon and $1 on AliExpress

To make it clear, I haven’t bought the, so this isn’t an angry rant from a disappointed customer. But what got me was how easy people seem to fall for an overpriced product. In fact, I came across the Bamplio case via a Tweet from @andrewjclare , and my Twitter urge for justice was immediately triggered. For the record, I’ve nothing against Andrew, and he’s free to promote anything he wants.While the idea for an unintrusive, barely noticeable bumper case for the already largeis indeed great, what Bamplio has to offer is a “case” that attaches to your iPhone with adhesive, which essentially makes it a disposable case you can’t take off and put back on. But that’s not really my beef with it.The other glaring oversight is that you’d be paying $50 for two pieces of plastic that wouldn’t protect your phone unless you make sure you’re always dropping it on perfectly flat surfaces. Nevertheless, hundreds of people seem to have pulled the trigger on the Bamplio case - at least judging by the reviews on the company’s website



But a quick search on







Don’t let social media "influencers" fool you with overpriced iPhone accessories: Check for similar products on Amazon, eBay, and AliExpress

Speaking of the company’s website, it’s no coincidence chefs say presentation is key when it comes to making delicious food, since this is exactly the strategy companies like Bamplio use to sell a cheap product as a fashion-forward designer piece that’s worth a serious premium.The sleek animations, beautiful graphics, and high-res pictures found on the website would lead you to believe this is a genius product no one’s ever thought of before, which is why $50 (or $40 on discount) is more than a fair price to pay for it.But a quick search on Amazon and AliExpress (US and Germany) immediately reveals the Edge Cover case is something you can buy for as little as $10-15 on Amazon, or $1-3 on AliExpress. And that’s not a typo.



In the end, at a business level, I admire the hustle of taking a product that’s worth virtually nothing and managing to sell it for a fortune but this doesn’t make it “cool”. And as you’d be able to see from the comments underneath the sponsored Twitter pitches and YouTube videos for the Bamplio case, I’m not the only one…Still, we live in a world where reaching potential customers is easier than ever, and one in which you’d always find people gullible enough to buy into (or literally buy) just about anything if it’s presented nicely.



My absolute favorite is the For the record, I wouldn’t advise anybody to buy this particular bumper case regardless of the retailer, and that’s because it seems like a terrible product.Instead of spending $12, or let alone $50 on something I struggle to call a phone case, you might want to look into similar bumper cases ( 1 2 ) I found on Amazon and AliExpress, which look far better.My absolute favorite is the Kairueics Magnetic Case for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, which (unfortunately) doesn’t seem to be available on Amazon US (or at least not under the same name). But if you’re looking for a slim, lightweight bumper that actually protects your phone, this one’s probably worth $50… Sorry, $10.