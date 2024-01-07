Hundreds of people fall for this iPhone case scam: Stop overpaying for iPhone accessories
One of the most underrated benefits of having an iPhone instead of an Android are the countless options you have when it comes to accessories.
I recently had to pick out a couple of cases for my iPhone 15 Pro Max and Pixel 8 Pro, and I was (once again) reminded of the huge disparity between Apple and Google’s ability to attract accessory makers. Of course, you get a wider selection with something like a Galaxy flagship but even then, Apple wins the variety category by some margin.
Of course, the two most popular accessories that almost everyone is looking to buy after shelling out $1,000 for a new phone they don’t want to break are cases and screen protectors, which is why case makers are on a mission to make the one case to rule them all.
For some, this is a “military-grade protection case”, which would most definitely make sure your phone remains unblemished even after the hardest of falls. Of course, the disadvantage is that these cases are super bulky and heavy, turning a compact phone like the iPhone 15 into a large one, and an already large device like the iPhone 15 Pro Max into a brick.
Of course, another alternative is a slimmer case, which still protects your phone but doesn’t make it as bulky. However, what about those of us who want that feeling of using their iPhone as intended? Without or “almost without” a case?
That’s where “bumper cases” come in… And more precisely one that caught my eye but perhaps not in a good way…
This Bamplio Edge Cover case is the most expensive iPhone 15 Pro accessory you should avoid: Why are people falling for this?
$50 vs $1 for the same iPhone bumper case?
To make it clear, I haven’t bought the Bamplio Edge Cover case, so this isn’t an angry rant from a disappointed customer. But what got me was how easy people seem to fall for an overpriced product. In fact, I came across the Bamplio case via a Tweet from @andrewjclare, and my Twitter urge for justice was immediately triggered. For the record, I’ve nothing against Andrew, and he’s free to promote anything he wants.
While the idea for an unintrusive, barely noticeable bumper case for the already large iPhone 15 Pro Max is indeed great, what Bamplio has to offer is a “case” that attaches to your iPhone with adhesive, which essentially makes it a disposable case you can’t take off and put back on. But that’s not really my beef with it.
The other glaring oversight is that you’d be paying $50 for two pieces of plastic that wouldn’t protect your phone unless you make sure you’re always dropping it on perfectly flat surfaces. Nevertheless, hundreds of people seem to have pulled the trigger on the Bamplio case - at least judging by the reviews on the company’s website.
You can buy the same $50 iPhone 15 Pro case for only $12 on Amazon and $1 on AliExpress
The price of the same bumper case for iPhone 15 Pro on Bamplio’s website (left), Amazon US (centre), and AliExpress.
Speaking of the company’s website, it’s no coincidence chefs say presentation is key when it comes to making delicious food, since this is exactly the strategy companies like Bamplio use to sell a cheap product as a fashion-forward designer piece that’s worth a serious premium.
The sleek animations, beautiful graphics, and high-res pictures found on the website would lead you to believe this is a genius product no one’s ever thought of before, which is why $50 (or $40 on discount) is more than a fair price to pay for it.
But a quick search on Amazon and AliExpress (US and Germany) immediately reveals the Edge Cover case is something you can buy for as little as $10-15 on Amazon, or $1-3 on AliExpress. And that’s not a typo.
I’m not going to do that because it’d be accusatory (and I have no hard evidence), but I wouldn’t be shocked if the exact same $1 bumper case from AliExpress is what Bamplio is flipping as a premium $50 designer case for unsuspecting buyers in the west.
Don’t let social media "influencers" fool you with overpriced iPhone accessories: Check for similar products on Amazon, eBay, and AliExpress
The best $10/€10 iPhone 15 Pro case I managed to find on the internet after some serious digging. It’s protective, yet light, and it comes with MagSafe support and a lanyard.
In the end, at a business level, I admire the hustle of taking a product that’s worth virtually nothing and managing to sell it for a fortune but this doesn’t make it “cool”. And as you’d be able to see from the comments underneath the sponsored Twitter pitches and YouTube videos for the Bamplio case, I’m not the only one…
Still, we live in a world where reaching potential customers is easier than ever, and one in which you’d always find people gullible enough to buy into (or literally buy) just about anything if it’s presented nicely.
The Kairueics case has a terrible name but offers unmatched value when it comes to iPhone 15 Pro bumper cases.
For the record, I wouldn’t advise anybody to buy this particular bumper case regardless of the retailer, and that’s because it seems like a terrible product.
Instead of spending $12, or let alone $50 on something I struggle to call a phone case, you might want to look into similar bumper cases (1,2) I found on Amazon and AliExpress, which look far better.
My absolute favorite is the Kairueics Magnetic Case for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, which (unfortunately) doesn’t seem to be available on Amazon US (or at least not under the same name). But if you’re looking for a slim, lightweight bumper that actually protects your phone, this one’s probably worth $50… Sorry, $10.
