YouTube just increased the price of its Family plan
Unfortunately, we have bad news for those paying for YouTube Premium's Family Plan. It appears that the streaming platform has begun informing customers that the cost of the tier will be increased on November 21st. The price? Well, it will jump from $17.99 to $22.99.
But if you think a $5 increase is bad, wait to read how much those subscribed through Apple's App store will spend on YouTube after November 21st. Instead of paying $22.99 per month, they will start spending the whopping $29.99 per month. Nearly $30 for a YouTube Premium family plan!
To be fair, even with the price increase, it will still be better to sign up for the Family plan if there are more than two people in your household. The Individual plan’s price is $11.99, so multiply that by, let’s say, three, and you get more than $22.99 for sure.
The price hike will affect YouTube Red family subscribers as well, but the change will go into effect for them in April 2023, not November. They currently pay $14.99 per month, not $17.99, so for those users, the price jump will be even higher. If you don't remember what YouTube Red is, it was the previous name of YouTube Premium.
We must also note that the price change already applies to new subscribers and is only for the Family plan. The Individual and Student tiers aren't affected. Just like the Individual tier, the Family plan offers perks like watching videos without any ads, and background playback.
YouTube passing apple’s cut onto the consumer pic.twitter.com/S88zVRNY85— Ghost of Xcode Builds Future (@steveriggins) October 20, 2022
But why will those subscribed through Apple's App Store pay more? Well, Apple takes a 30% cut from big developers who make over $1 million through the App Store every year and a 15% cut from those who earn less than that. And, to compensate for Apple's piece of the pie, YouTube will charge App Store users more. However, in its message to Apple users, YouTube explicitly says that those who subscribe using YouTube's official site will pay $22.99 per month, hinting that there is a way for Apple users to spend less than $30.
