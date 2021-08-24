Hulu Originals adds HDR support for Apple TV 4K, Roku and other devices

Hulu Originals adds HDR support for Apple TV 4K, Roku and other devices0
Hulu also revealed that HDR support is only available to viewers with select devices, including Roku, Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube, Apple TV 4K, Vizio, and Chromecast Ultra. The new feature requires the latest version of Hulu’s app.
HDR streaming should provide viewers with a higher contrast range for much finer picture details. If you want to make sure that the content you’re watching is streamed in HDR, you should look for a special badge that typically appears on the details page of the TV show or movie.