iOS Android Apps

Hulu Originals adds HDR support for Apple TV 4K, Roku and other devices

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
When it comes to adopting new technologies, Hulu is clearly behind the curve. For example, HDR support is one of the many features that users have been requested for a long time. While we’re happy to report that Hulu has finally implemented the feature, HDR is only available for some of its Originals on select devices.

Spotted by an AVS Forum user, the new addition to the service specifically works for select Hulu Originals such as Nine Perfect Strangers, The Handmaid's Tale, Little Fires Everywhere, Castle Rock, Four Weddings and a Funeral, The Runaways, and several others.

Hulu also revealed that HDR support is only available to viewers with select devices, including Roku, Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube, Apple TV 4K, Vizio, and Chromecast Ultra. The new feature requires the latest version of Hulu’s app.

HDR streaming should provide viewers with a higher contrast range for much finer picture details. If you want to make sure that the content you’re watching is streamed in HDR, you should look for a special badge that typically appears on the details page of the TV show or movie.

