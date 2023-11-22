Black Friday deal: Grab a Hulu subscription for just $0.99/month for one year
Hulu has just announced its yearly Black Friday deal and this one is a doozy. For a very limited time, customers can get one year of Hulu for just $12, which means they will pay $0.99 per month.
This is an excellent deal considering that a Hulu (With Ads) subscription costs $7.99 per month (or $69.99 per year) typically. According to Hulu, its Black Friday sale starts on November 21 and runs through November 28 (11:59 PM PST), so plenty of time to grab one if you’re interested in this particular streaming service.
It’s also important to mention that the deal is available to new and eligible returning subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past 1 month) only.
Also, new and existing eligible customers can add Disney+ (With Ads) to Hulu (With Ads) for just $2/month more. Just like the other two deals, this one will be available until November 28.
The deal can’t be combined with any free trial of the Hulu (With Ads) plan or any other promotional offers or pricing (including the Disney Bundle). Keep in mind that you’re not allowed to switch plans after redeeming this offer if you want to keep this price.
In addition to the massive 87 percent discount for a year on Hulu (With Ads), customers can also pick up another great deal. Until November 28, the streaming service offers new and existing eligible Hulu subscribers the option to sign up for the STARZ add-on for just $0.99 per month.
