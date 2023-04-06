Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy A54!
Roku brings Disney+ Basic (with ads) to its customers
Roku recently added a bunch of Warner Bros. linear channels, but the company isn’t done with the surprises. Earlier today, Roku announced that its customers now have access to Disney+ Basic (with ads), the not-so-free version of the streaming service.

The new addition to The Roku Channel comes with some important new features that customers can take advantage of, including:

  • Exclusive originals & library content – An ever-growing collection of thousands of titles across films, documentaries, series, and shorts, plus unprecedented access to Disney’s long history of incredible film and television entertainment.
  • Profiles – Create up to seven profiles per account, with the ability to set PINs and content ratings by profile through Parental Controls.
  • Concurrent viewing – Stream simultaneously on up to four supported devices.
  • High-quality video formats – Including, where supported, 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, Full HD, HDR10, and Expanded Aspect Ratio with IMAX Enhanced.

As mentioned earlier, Disney+ Basic (with ads) is not available for free, so if you want to watch TV shows like Star Wars: The Mandalorian or movies like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, then you’ll have to pay $7.99 per month. The basic tier gives you access to the entire Disney+ catalog, so the only limitation is that you get ads while you’re watching.

Roku Express 4K+

Streaming Player HD/4K/HDR with Roku Voice Remote with TV Controls, Includes Premium HDMI Cable
Buy at Amazon


If you want to get rid of the ads, Disney+ Premium is already available on the Roku platform, but this one costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 a year. With the addition of Disney+ Basic, Roku customers have even more options and value when it comes to watching the content they like.

The Roku Channel offers access to more than 250 live channels, thousands of free movies, popular TV shows, and Roku Originals. The service can be accessed via streaming device available in a wide variety of models and price points, so there’s really no reason not to check this one out.

